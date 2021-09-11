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9/11 Conspiracy Theory Of Planned Demolition Proved In Scripture: The 21st Year Of The War On Terror...
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102 views • September 11, 2021
The conspiracy theory of a planned Demolition is true in spite of the fact that the only evidence proving it was not found. the Carcases Stacked Upon Carcasses and The building coming straight down cannot happen without planned demolition. But It did happen as a miraculous event Planned By god To defy the laws of Physics and begin the final war on terror to hasten His End-Time Events and usher in our salvation by the clash of the civilizations whereby the Muslims and Christians battle it out as the Sinai (People Who Choose to Obey Every word of God like they agreeded to At Siani) can turn the other cheek...
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/95KxGBDADYRl/
https://www.brighteon.com/8a6f6915-db31-4d69-85a8-88f5beb55a39
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