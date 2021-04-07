Trump's Triumphs: UAE Peace Deal & The Calculation of Actual End Time Events...

They should have taken Trump's advice and called The U.A.E. peace deal the "Trump Accord". Instead, they gave it the name Avraham Accords and will go down in history as not of historical value. This accord is something that was already in place. But now not just the sharing of intelligence but the opening of the door to the temple mount to the enemies of God. This will have real-world consequences as the enemies of God enter the land planning terror.

The commentators on the bible whether Jewish or christian have no idea how the end time will play out. In this video, the end times events are mapped out for you to consider what prophecy in the bible says. Remember! God does nothing without telling His prophets 1st...