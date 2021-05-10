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The Gulf Wars: 9 Lives/Demon Carrying "Cat's" Are Evil... Guarding The Gates...
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41 views • May 10, 2021
Sadam Hussain Was an Evil Bastard But Better Than the Mullahs. If you don't believe it just ask them, their 9 personalities will show you. Cats have 9 lives yet you can shoot one and it won't regenerate itself, so what does that mean. The Bible explains...
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