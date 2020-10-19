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** ChiComs from Canada, Cartels from Mexico, UN Peacekeepers, Muslims and Domestic Terrorists from Within – R U Prepared for Obama’s Globalist Seizure of the U.S.? **
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102 views • October 19, 2020
** Bombshell Report: Obama, Clinton, Soros, Biden, Mattis and Harris Are Covertly Leading the Coup Against Trump and the American People
- Dave Hodges, October 17, 2020
- Full Article - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/bombshell-report-obama-clinton-soros-biden-mattis-and-harris-are-covertly-leading-coup-against
-- Since leaving office, Obama has been busy. He plans to return to the White House as a conquerer. Obama is the Benedict Arnold of our generation and unlike Arnold, Obama has been successful in developing a revolutionary force consisting of existing military that is loyal to Obama, paramilitary groups of terrorists and the Communist Chinese and the United Nations that will one day cross American borders and drive a dagger into the heart America. Who is the leader of this Maoist organization that is leading this coup against Trump and the American people? It is former president Obama.
Whenever Americans ask, "How did American protestors spring into action so quickly after a shooting by police? Since leaving office, Obama has been busy, very busy and he is doing the bidding of George Soros in terms of organizing deadly riots and he is doing it with his own personal army, just like Stalin and just like Mao. Let's start at the beginning: Do you remember this declaration by Obama that is contained in the video listed below? This is the answer to the question as to how the radicals are deployed so quickly after a shooting event by police personnel. Obama's original revolutionary force consists of the group, Organizing for Action (OFA) and they are at the heart of the terrorism in many American cities controlled by Democrats and Obama is directing this group.
The OFA, "Just As Well-Trained, Just As Well Funded As the Military"
If there is a coup prior to the election, or, if a move is made on Trump during election night, this group will be the one likely to spring into action. And before you dismiss this as an impossibility, please realize this is Obama's private army. Do you remember this campaign promise to build a private Maoist-style Army? Well, it has been fulfilled. This was reported and questioned before, but nobody listened. Perhaps, now, it is time to pay attention.
The Path to Treason and a Coup Against Trump
In Obama's post-presidency activities, he's been busy. He has his self-described bunker only 2 miles from Trump at the White House, but he also has his new California homes, both in Palm Springs and Northern California where he, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, are directing the ongoing CALEXIT movement to withdraw California from the Union and place it under the control of the United Nations.
Deep State operative, Obama, wasn’t just staying behind in Washington in 2017, he has been planning a return. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the Trump administration and its popular “America First” agenda.
The OFA has been readying for civil war, with international funding and an organization with more than 250 offices. Cont’d: - Full Article - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/bombshell-report-obama-clinton-soros-biden-mattis-and-harris-are-covertly-leading-coup-against
-- Also see:
• https://www.brighteon.com/4d113607-97bf-4884-897d-602f3fb21a38
• https://www.brighteon.com/638b4fc9-f36f-4a67-92d1-65c82d0ec832
• https://www.brighteon.com/5eed9991-101b-420b-bdba-083b86d27bdf
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGIoK541TnY
- Dave Hodges, October 17, 2020
- Full Article - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/bombshell-report-obama-clinton-soros-biden-mattis-and-harris-are-covertly-leading-coup-against
-- Since leaving office, Obama has been busy. He plans to return to the White House as a conquerer. Obama is the Benedict Arnold of our generation and unlike Arnold, Obama has been successful in developing a revolutionary force consisting of existing military that is loyal to Obama, paramilitary groups of terrorists and the Communist Chinese and the United Nations that will one day cross American borders and drive a dagger into the heart America. Who is the leader of this Maoist organization that is leading this coup against Trump and the American people? It is former president Obama.
Whenever Americans ask, "How did American protestors spring into action so quickly after a shooting by police? Since leaving office, Obama has been busy, very busy and he is doing the bidding of George Soros in terms of organizing deadly riots and he is doing it with his own personal army, just like Stalin and just like Mao. Let's start at the beginning: Do you remember this declaration by Obama that is contained in the video listed below? This is the answer to the question as to how the radicals are deployed so quickly after a shooting event by police personnel. Obama's original revolutionary force consists of the group, Organizing for Action (OFA) and they are at the heart of the terrorism in many American cities controlled by Democrats and Obama is directing this group.
The OFA, "Just As Well-Trained, Just As Well Funded As the Military"
If there is a coup prior to the election, or, if a move is made on Trump during election night, this group will be the one likely to spring into action. And before you dismiss this as an impossibility, please realize this is Obama's private army. Do you remember this campaign promise to build a private Maoist-style Army? Well, it has been fulfilled. This was reported and questioned before, but nobody listened. Perhaps, now, it is time to pay attention.
The Path to Treason and a Coup Against Trump
In Obama's post-presidency activities, he's been busy. He has his self-described bunker only 2 miles from Trump at the White House, but he also has his new California homes, both in Palm Springs and Northern California where he, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, are directing the ongoing CALEXIT movement to withdraw California from the Union and place it under the control of the United Nations.
Deep State operative, Obama, wasn’t just staying behind in Washington in 2017, he has been planning a return. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the Trump administration and its popular “America First” agenda.
The OFA has been readying for civil war, with international funding and an organization with more than 250 offices. Cont’d: - Full Article - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/bombshell-report-obama-clinton-soros-biden-mattis-and-harris-are-covertly-leading-coup-against
-- Also see:
• https://www.brighteon.com/4d113607-97bf-4884-897d-602f3fb21a38
• https://www.brighteon.com/638b4fc9-f36f-4a67-92d1-65c82d0ec832
• https://www.brighteon.com/5eed9991-101b-420b-bdba-083b86d27bdf
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGIoK541TnY
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