© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** DEEP STATE Supporting Socialist/Communist Modus Operandi ** History Repeating Itself Once Again -
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • July 27, 2020
**MUST SEE: Yugoslavian woman issues warning to all Americans – unfolding events are following a scripted pattern of invoking hatred and violence to bring down America
July 26, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Tags: Black Lives Matter, civil war, communism, false-flag, left cult, outrage, revolt, revolution, terrorism, uprising, violence, Yugoslavia
(Natural News) A Yugoslavian woman has issued a powerful warning to all Americans, eloquently describing how all the events you see unfolding in America right now are scripted, emotionally-charged events designed to turn citizens against each other to invoke a deadly civil war that will bring down the nation.
Out of the chaos, the communists will stage a revolt and attempt to seize power, turning America into a communist regime run by genocidal lunatics who are willing to see tens of millions of people killed as long as they can rise to power.
This Yugoslavian woman saw the exact same script played out in her own country of Yugoslavia: The hatred pushed by the media, the division of the people, the turning of citizens against each other, followed by shootings, violence, media hysteria and revolution.
It’s all part of the same George Soros script for fomenting revolution to take down a nation, and it’s being carried out with the full complicity of the treasonous mainstream media, which is the enemy of America. This is why George Soros and corporate America are funding Black Lives Matter and Antifa… because they need BLM to invoke a violent response from Trump or patriots so that CNN can claim “peaceful protesters are being SHOT by Trump supporters!”
Do not fall for the trap. Hold your fire. Whoever shoots first LOSES. Practice trigger discipline, which is something that the NFAC can’t seem to master.
It is crucial that you listen to this woman’s warning and share this video everywhere:
Brighteon link:
Brighteon.com/935af7f4-ec05-4696-8f2d-ac1d5cff0d32
Alternative (sharable) link:
Brlghteon.com/935af7f4-ec05-4696-8f2d-ac1d5cff0d32
** NAZI BROWNSHIRTS - Hitler’s Bullyboys: The Role of the SA in Nazi Germany (Storm Troopers)
https://www.historyhit.com/hitlers-bullyboys-the-role-of-the-sa-in-nazi-germany/
** The Bolshevik Revolution Has Entered Stage 3 of the Takeover of the Republic
Dave Hodges, July 22, 2020 -
Website: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/bolshevik-revolution-has-entered-stage-3-takeover-republic
** Remember the Red Guards before you cheer the woke mobs
07/16/2020 / By News Editors
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-16-remember-red-guards-before-cheering-woke-mobs.html
July 26, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Tags: Black Lives Matter, civil war, communism, false-flag, left cult, outrage, revolt, revolution, terrorism, uprising, violence, Yugoslavia
(Natural News) A Yugoslavian woman has issued a powerful warning to all Americans, eloquently describing how all the events you see unfolding in America right now are scripted, emotionally-charged events designed to turn citizens against each other to invoke a deadly civil war that will bring down the nation.
Out of the chaos, the communists will stage a revolt and attempt to seize power, turning America into a communist regime run by genocidal lunatics who are willing to see tens of millions of people killed as long as they can rise to power.
This Yugoslavian woman saw the exact same script played out in her own country of Yugoslavia: The hatred pushed by the media, the division of the people, the turning of citizens against each other, followed by shootings, violence, media hysteria and revolution.
It’s all part of the same George Soros script for fomenting revolution to take down a nation, and it’s being carried out with the full complicity of the treasonous mainstream media, which is the enemy of America. This is why George Soros and corporate America are funding Black Lives Matter and Antifa… because they need BLM to invoke a violent response from Trump or patriots so that CNN can claim “peaceful protesters are being SHOT by Trump supporters!”
Do not fall for the trap. Hold your fire. Whoever shoots first LOSES. Practice trigger discipline, which is something that the NFAC can’t seem to master.
It is crucial that you listen to this woman’s warning and share this video everywhere:
Brighteon link:
Brighteon.com/935af7f4-ec05-4696-8f2d-ac1d5cff0d32
Alternative (sharable) link:
Brlghteon.com/935af7f4-ec05-4696-8f2d-ac1d5cff0d32
** NAZI BROWNSHIRTS - Hitler’s Bullyboys: The Role of the SA in Nazi Germany (Storm Troopers)
https://www.historyhit.com/hitlers-bullyboys-the-role-of-the-sa-in-nazi-germany/
** The Bolshevik Revolution Has Entered Stage 3 of the Takeover of the Republic
Dave Hodges, July 22, 2020 -
Website: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/bolshevik-revolution-has-entered-stage-3-takeover-republic
** Remember the Red Guards before you cheer the woke mobs
07/16/2020 / By News Editors
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-16-remember-red-guards-before-cheering-woke-mobs.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.