CHINA SMUGGLES WEAPONS INTO U.S. FOR RIOTERS WHILE ANTIFA ATTEMPTS TO DEFUND POLICE **

** Globalist Domination of the U.S. through Ideological SubversionGlobalist Pigs have been setting up “We The People” for slaughter. For decades they have manipulated every facet of society for our downfall and were about to finish us off upon the installation of Hillary Rodham Clinton into the presidency.The smuggling of weapons into the U.S. during the past presidential administrations from ISIS has allowed sleeper cells within the U.S. the ability to out gun Americans due to legislation not allowing citizens to arm themselves with weapons equal or superior to invading enemy forces in accordance with the Constitution.Hundreds of thousands of weapons have been allowed into the U.S. from ISIS after the collapse of Libya. These weapons include fully automatic AK-47s, Rocket Propelled Grenades, Mortars and Stinger Missiles. Yes, these weapons allow invading domestic and foreign terrorist to out gun the American people but not our military.Antifa, The Muslim Brotherhood, MS-13, Black Lives Matter and other factions will soon be given the word to send in a wave of terror throughout the U.S. armed with these weapons and others smuggled in from the Chinese Communist Party. There are also Antifa organized looters robbing local gun stores throughout the U.S. during the George Floyd riots.They may have the element of surprise when they initially make their move but President Trump has Authorized the Use of Military Force in the U.S. in preparation for this offensive against us. We need to be vigilant, flexible and frosty during these trying times before the upcoming November elections. The Globalist Pigs are desperate to replace President Trump with another administration that will do the bidding of their Sadistic leaders above them. Let’s send them back to Hell where they belong.EXTRA:Video – They Tried to Warn Us and so did Malcolm X!! - See Video---Malcolm X / 1963 - The White LiberalWhite Liberal = Deep State Democrat = Antifa = Black Lives Matter-- Ideological Subversion – Yuri Bezmenov (KGB Defector)The Steps for Conquest of a Nation:Demoralization, Destabilization, Crisis and Normalization –** Destabilization was when “They” tried to ruin the economy with the fake Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic lock down. We are now in the Crisis step. It may become the new normal to live in crisis and in fear for our lives. President Trump will defend the United States and its people, but we must all be ready to take up arms against this fascist take over by the organized foreign and domestic groups that are attempting to conquer our way of life. In the first wave, we may be outgunned but not outnumbered. We shall see how Pres. Trump uses the military. We must be there to back him. This is it folks. The globalists want to shred our country’s masterpiece, the Constitution.All the leftists, i.e. professors, civil rights defenders who were instrumental in the process of subversion will be lined up against the wall and shot when they realize they were duped into thinking they would be utilized in the new government they fought so hard to create.We are in the fight of our lives to defend our Constitution, life, liberty, and our right to pursue the happiness that the globalists want to take away.The time bomb is ticking with every second the disaster is coming closer and closer and at this point if the Globalist accomplish their NWO agenda we will have nowhere to defect. Game OverEXTRA:** EX-FBI Counter-Terrorism Agent Declares America to Under Attack from a Conglomeration of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Communist Party** US-made Stinger missiles have likely fallen into ISIS hands, officials say** Gaddafi’s anti-aircraft missiles are falling into the jihadists' hands** On June 2, I Reported on this site, China had smuggled fully automatic weapons into US for use by rioters in cities, Tonight, the London Daily Mail is covering it . . . .