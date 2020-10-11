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** RED ALERT! - OBAMA ORGANIZED FOREIGN/DOMESTIC PARAMILITARY INSURGENTS READY TO INVADE THE US. AFTER NOV 3rd 2020 ELECTIONS! **
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454 views • October 11, 2020
** WWG1WGA -
SHADOW PRESIDENT.
SHADOW GOVERNMENT.
INFORMATION WARFARE.
IRREGULAR WARFARE.
COLOR REVOLUTION.
INSURGENCY.
Q
** Former President Obama has remained in Washington DC to launch an all-out assault on his successor President Donald Trump.
** Barack Obama promoted his image as Community Organizer in Chief to form a paramilitary force of volunteer Brown/Green shirts.
** "We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded."
** Obama’s former state department trained activists through an organization named Civil Society 2.0 with George Soros funding them to create a hub of Left-Wing Activists named – The Action Network. It is the Hub of almost every major street movement in the past several years. It is a Tech Platform that is the backbone of the Anti-Trump organizing efforts.
- The Action Network is a political opposition organization capable of mobilizing tens of thousands or more Insurgents to protest the election outcome that doesn’t satisfy the Globalist Agenda. They have fully trained and organized street soldiers to apply necessary bottom up pressure against the established presidential administration. (See info. below.)
- The Action Network has been road testing organized chaos for the last two years building up to the November 3rd elections. Through their program, the Lincoln Project, they have established four possible scenarios. No matter which one of these scenarios comes to fruition the Deep State plans to seize control in a coup attempt to overthrow the existing Constitutional Republic.
- Obama has prepared for a war with the American people.
** Strategies they are preparing for in advance include –
• Organizing a list of 1,000 influencers to push the claim that President Trump is trying to steal the election.
• Set up a heavy dose of Hollywood and Social Media Propaganda Tactics concerning the 2020 Elections.
• Readying a Capital Strike and Work Stoppage to pressure companies.
• Build a network of street activists to spontaneously rise up after the Election.
** The Action Network has FOREIGN ties to:
BLM
Antifa
Teamsters- IBU International Brotherhood of Teamsters
SEIU – Service Employees International Union
United Nations Peace Keepers
Muslim Brotherhood – ISIS/ISIL leftover mercenaries
Chinese Communist Party
MS-13
Open Society Foundations
** The Action Network has DOMESTIC ties to:
Democratic Party
Big Tech – Silicon Valley social media companies
Main Stream Deep State Propaganda Media
Media Matters
Hollywood – Chinese owned
Big Box Stores and restaurants
NEA – Teachers Union – largest Union in the country
The Sunrise Movement-AOC’s Green New Deal
FEMA Homeland Youth Corps
Planned Parenthood
Women’s March
AFL-CIO
Sanctuary Campus
Organizing For Action – 250 Chapters across the country
Indivisible Team
March for Our Lives
United We Dream
Southern Poverty Law Center
Move On
NAACP
ACLU
City of New York
** Goals:
-Delay 2020 Election results through Election Fraud
-Organize subversion and violence to seize control and displace existing Trump Presidency and the people of the USA
CHINA SMUGGLES WEAPONS INTO U.S. FOR RIOTERS WHILE ANTIFA ATTEMPTS TO DEFUND POLICE - https://www.brighteon.com/5eed9991-101b-420b-bdba-083b86d27bdf
-Install Globalist NWO Fascist/Communist government through Anarchy and Chaos
RED ALERT: S.O.B SOROS PLANS INSURRECTION BEFORE ELECTIONS ** iT’S TIME TO FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE! - https://www.brighteon.com/5ef71c35-16f3-4ec3-bfdd-e90f22dea558
-Ending the Electoral College
-Pack the Supreme Court with Liberal judges
-Defund the Police – Disarming Americas first line of defense
-Destroy existing middle class economy through draconian trade policies and open borders
-Establish Tyrannical laws and Spy network to control the country’s population i.e... China
-Inject the US population with Nano-Bioweapon vaccines to Trans humanize and control our bodies through 5G technology
** As you can see, Obama has been very busy.
** Who are 'we' that Obama the 'community disorganizer' refers to? 'We' refers to the globalist 'shadow government' plutocracy who benefit by controlling our politicians as they transform our American Republic into an Orwellian empire.
If Obama has his way, an 'Amerikan' GESTAPO is coming to your neighborhood. Why else would the feds, under Obama, have purchased billions of rounds of HOLLOW POINT ammunition? It's truly unfortunate our corrupt tyrannical leaders view law abiding citizens as terrorists, treat criminals as victims and prevent decent police and militia from doing their job to protect our Constitutional Republic. . Americans must derail this diabolical coup attempt or it will be Nazi Germany all over again – only this time it will be on our soil.
SHADOW PRESIDENT.
SHADOW GOVERNMENT.
INFORMATION WARFARE.
IRREGULAR WARFARE.
COLOR REVOLUTION.
INSURGENCY.
Q
** Former President Obama has remained in Washington DC to launch an all-out assault on his successor President Donald Trump.
** Barack Obama promoted his image as Community Organizer in Chief to form a paramilitary force of volunteer Brown/Green shirts.
** "We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded."
** Obama’s former state department trained activists through an organization named Civil Society 2.0 with George Soros funding them to create a hub of Left-Wing Activists named – The Action Network. It is the Hub of almost every major street movement in the past several years. It is a Tech Platform that is the backbone of the Anti-Trump organizing efforts.
- The Action Network is a political opposition organization capable of mobilizing tens of thousands or more Insurgents to protest the election outcome that doesn’t satisfy the Globalist Agenda. They have fully trained and organized street soldiers to apply necessary bottom up pressure against the established presidential administration. (See info. below.)
- The Action Network has been road testing organized chaos for the last two years building up to the November 3rd elections. Through their program, the Lincoln Project, they have established four possible scenarios. No matter which one of these scenarios comes to fruition the Deep State plans to seize control in a coup attempt to overthrow the existing Constitutional Republic.
- Obama has prepared for a war with the American people.
** Strategies they are preparing for in advance include –
• Organizing a list of 1,000 influencers to push the claim that President Trump is trying to steal the election.
• Set up a heavy dose of Hollywood and Social Media Propaganda Tactics concerning the 2020 Elections.
• Readying a Capital Strike and Work Stoppage to pressure companies.
• Build a network of street activists to spontaneously rise up after the Election.
** The Action Network has FOREIGN ties to:
BLM
Antifa
Teamsters- IBU International Brotherhood of Teamsters
SEIU – Service Employees International Union
United Nations Peace Keepers
Muslim Brotherhood – ISIS/ISIL leftover mercenaries
Chinese Communist Party
MS-13
Open Society Foundations
** The Action Network has DOMESTIC ties to:
Democratic Party
Big Tech – Silicon Valley social media companies
Main Stream Deep State Propaganda Media
Media Matters
Hollywood – Chinese owned
Big Box Stores and restaurants
NEA – Teachers Union – largest Union in the country
The Sunrise Movement-AOC’s Green New Deal
FEMA Homeland Youth Corps
Planned Parenthood
Women’s March
AFL-CIO
Sanctuary Campus
Organizing For Action – 250 Chapters across the country
Indivisible Team
March for Our Lives
United We Dream
Southern Poverty Law Center
Move On
NAACP
ACLU
City of New York
** Goals:
-Delay 2020 Election results through Election Fraud
-Organize subversion and violence to seize control and displace existing Trump Presidency and the people of the USA
CHINA SMUGGLES WEAPONS INTO U.S. FOR RIOTERS WHILE ANTIFA ATTEMPTS TO DEFUND POLICE - https://www.brighteon.com/5eed9991-101b-420b-bdba-083b86d27bdf
-Install Globalist NWO Fascist/Communist government through Anarchy and Chaos
RED ALERT: S.O.B SOROS PLANS INSURRECTION BEFORE ELECTIONS ** iT’S TIME TO FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE! - https://www.brighteon.com/5ef71c35-16f3-4ec3-bfdd-e90f22dea558
-Ending the Electoral College
-Pack the Supreme Court with Liberal judges
-Defund the Police – Disarming Americas first line of defense
-Destroy existing middle class economy through draconian trade policies and open borders
-Establish Tyrannical laws and Spy network to control the country’s population i.e... China
-Inject the US population with Nano-Bioweapon vaccines to Trans humanize and control our bodies through 5G technology
** As you can see, Obama has been very busy.
** Who are 'we' that Obama the 'community disorganizer' refers to? 'We' refers to the globalist 'shadow government' plutocracy who benefit by controlling our politicians as they transform our American Republic into an Orwellian empire.
If Obama has his way, an 'Amerikan' GESTAPO is coming to your neighborhood. Why else would the feds, under Obama, have purchased billions of rounds of HOLLOW POINT ammunition? It's truly unfortunate our corrupt tyrannical leaders view law abiding citizens as terrorists, treat criminals as victims and prevent decent police and militia from doing their job to protect our Constitutional Republic. . Americans must derail this diabolical coup attempt or it will be Nazi Germany all over again – only this time it will be on our soil.
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