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** RED ALERT: S.O.B SOROS PLANS INSURRECTION BEFORE ELECTIONS ** iT’S TIME TO FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE
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76 views • August 01, 2020
** NAZI collaborator George Soros is at it again. Actually he has been at it for quite some time now. Call them Hitler’s Youth, Mao’s Red Guard or Cambodia’s Kids this S.O.B. has been at it for quite some time. Know your enemy! These organizations have been well funded and have now been given their marching orders to conduct terrorist activities throughout the U.S. to ensure President Donald Trump does not win in the upcoming elections.
(BLM) Black Lives Matter, The Sunrise Movement, March for Our Lives and United We Dream have been organizing for a total and complete overtake of our Constitutional Republic for the Globalists.
George Soros and his team of International Globalist have infiltrated our schools, media and government through high tech subversion tactics. These globalists have brainwashed our society’s youth into thinking they are members of a revolution for a positive change in humanity.
It’s time to seriously talk to our kids in a last ditch effort to make them realize they have been dooped. Their success will only be their demise. History must not be allowed to repeat itself.
It will be difficult to face our youth in the streets in the next couple of months but we must remember who they really are now. Domestic Terrorists that have made a decision to overtake our government and must be dealt as such in accordance with our Constitution.
These Insurrectionists are committing mindless, senseless and heiness acts of violence that need to be addressed with force. Stay Frosty, this effort to overthrow our government is just a first wave of inexperienced terrorist idiots. Prepare for real deal, they are ready for you and will show their ugly faces sooner than you think. Fight Fire With Fire! WWG1WGA
** Related Vids:
BUYCOTT AMERICA - https://www.brighteon.com/71ed1ca6-065a-4ebc-a234-52c76543cce9
CHINA SMUGGLES WEAPONS INTO U.S. FOR RIOTERS WHILE ANTIFA ATTEMPTS TO DEFUND POLICE - https://www.brighteon.com/5eed9991-101b-420b-bdba-083b86d27bdf
** Infowars – Banned.Video - https://banned.video/
** Millie Weaver - https://banned.video/channel/millie-weaver
** Greg Reese - https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
** VIDEO COMMENTS SECTION:
-- Like all law abiding people, I don't fear these "useful idiots", or if you prefer "useless eaters". They are simpletons and I can deal with them. I fear being arrested and sent to prison by the compliant police. Police that do not stop the rioters, rather they stop the citizens being set upon by these life's losers who latch onto socialism as their only path to prosperity. They are too lazy, stupid, doped up, and amoral to ever reach prosperity on their own. I would have no issue with shooting them all. It would cause me about as much anxiety as scraping some horse shit off of my boots.
-- They keep playing with fire and they'll get burned.
-- And please folks start calling these criminals who are burning & looting our country what they are viz. ‘TERRORISTS’
-- Looks like that terrorist in Austin (Garrett Foster) was shot by an Army Sargent / 8 year veteran according to this article - KUDOS to the Sargent! —> https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/07/31/army-sergeant-shot-garrett-foster-dead-austin-protest-blm/
-- STILL WAITING FOR THESE PUSSY PROTESTERS TO COME TO MY STATE! MY STATE IS NOT JUNK AND OUR POLICE WON'T PUT UP WITH THEIR BS! I WILL LAUGH AS THE RETARDS GET ARRESTED IF THE RETARDS EVER COME TO MY STATE!
-- So you vote for Biden or Bernie and you vote for the UN, and the overthrow of the USA. And if Romney or someone like that gets in, it's probably the same. It needs to be Trump, and then maybe Rand Paul after that. This is not Venezuela Antifa.
-- In the last bit of the video you talk about how the driver shot the guy with the rifle and defended himself. You didn't play the full video. The full video shows sounds of an assault rifle being fired 5 times, with 3 shots being fired from a pistol a moment later. This seemingly implies the guy with the assault rifle fired at or near the driver and the driver fired back in self defense. The full video is below : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFJO2L_kJr4&;fbclid=IwAR1gSHcewgs0KyoARasYOxU_vCLlkdJAeKUS87Djm-5_Eip0eC7WKs2uLvo
-- It's nut up or shut up time. It's capitulate or Get Ready for War. It is now reached the point that restraint is weakness, not a virtue, because restraint at this point will burn and Tire Cities down. An armed Society is null, if our hearts are full with indecision or unwillingness to fight.
(BLM) Black Lives Matter, The Sunrise Movement, March for Our Lives and United We Dream have been organizing for a total and complete overtake of our Constitutional Republic for the Globalists.
George Soros and his team of International Globalist have infiltrated our schools, media and government through high tech subversion tactics. These globalists have brainwashed our society’s youth into thinking they are members of a revolution for a positive change in humanity.
It’s time to seriously talk to our kids in a last ditch effort to make them realize they have been dooped. Their success will only be their demise. History must not be allowed to repeat itself.
It will be difficult to face our youth in the streets in the next couple of months but we must remember who they really are now. Domestic Terrorists that have made a decision to overtake our government and must be dealt as such in accordance with our Constitution.
These Insurrectionists are committing mindless, senseless and heiness acts of violence that need to be addressed with force. Stay Frosty, this effort to overthrow our government is just a first wave of inexperienced terrorist idiots. Prepare for real deal, they are ready for you and will show their ugly faces sooner than you think. Fight Fire With Fire! WWG1WGA
** Related Vids:
BUYCOTT AMERICA - https://www.brighteon.com/71ed1ca6-065a-4ebc-a234-52c76543cce9
CHINA SMUGGLES WEAPONS INTO U.S. FOR RIOTERS WHILE ANTIFA ATTEMPTS TO DEFUND POLICE - https://www.brighteon.com/5eed9991-101b-420b-bdba-083b86d27bdf
** Infowars – Banned.Video - https://banned.video/
** Millie Weaver - https://banned.video/channel/millie-weaver
** Greg Reese - https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
** VIDEO COMMENTS SECTION:
-- Like all law abiding people, I don't fear these "useful idiots", or if you prefer "useless eaters". They are simpletons and I can deal with them. I fear being arrested and sent to prison by the compliant police. Police that do not stop the rioters, rather they stop the citizens being set upon by these life's losers who latch onto socialism as their only path to prosperity. They are too lazy, stupid, doped up, and amoral to ever reach prosperity on their own. I would have no issue with shooting them all. It would cause me about as much anxiety as scraping some horse shit off of my boots.
-- They keep playing with fire and they'll get burned.
-- And please folks start calling these criminals who are burning & looting our country what they are viz. ‘TERRORISTS’
-- Looks like that terrorist in Austin (Garrett Foster) was shot by an Army Sargent / 8 year veteran according to this article - KUDOS to the Sargent! —> https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/07/31/army-sergeant-shot-garrett-foster-dead-austin-protest-blm/
-- STILL WAITING FOR THESE PUSSY PROTESTERS TO COME TO MY STATE! MY STATE IS NOT JUNK AND OUR POLICE WON'T PUT UP WITH THEIR BS! I WILL LAUGH AS THE RETARDS GET ARRESTED IF THE RETARDS EVER COME TO MY STATE!
-- So you vote for Biden or Bernie and you vote for the UN, and the overthrow of the USA. And if Romney or someone like that gets in, it's probably the same. It needs to be Trump, and then maybe Rand Paul after that. This is not Venezuela Antifa.
-- In the last bit of the video you talk about how the driver shot the guy with the rifle and defended himself. You didn't play the full video. The full video shows sounds of an assault rifle being fired 5 times, with 3 shots being fired from a pistol a moment later. This seemingly implies the guy with the assault rifle fired at or near the driver and the driver fired back in self defense. The full video is below : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFJO2L_kJr4&;fbclid=IwAR1gSHcewgs0KyoARasYOxU_vCLlkdJAeKUS87Djm-5_Eip0eC7WKs2uLvo
-- It's nut up or shut up time. It's capitulate or Get Ready for War. It is now reached the point that restraint is weakness, not a virtue, because restraint at this point will burn and Tire Cities down. An armed Society is null, if our hearts are full with indecision or unwillingness to fight.
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