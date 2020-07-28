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** BLM - MASKED COUP RAIDERS ** - BOYCOTT BUSINESSES THAT REQUIRE FACEMASKS
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88 views • July 28, 2020
** Silent Majority Wake Up Strategies:
• Boycott- Globalists /Buycott Patriots; i.e. Protest - Stores, Products, Businesses supporting unlawful draconian rules on mask wearing
• Boycott all Social Media censoring/banning First Amendment Right content
• Protest unlawful State Capitals/City Councils/Boards of Supervisors/Police Departments and contest established Compulsory Rules & Regulations
• Organize & Implement coordination with county Sheriff’s for support. i.e. 1) Deputize Citizen gun owners and militia to assist with insurrections, 2) Establishing holding areas for arrested insurgents awaiting federal prosecution, 3) Training on required procedures needed to handle particular situations, 4) Coordinate with federal assistance.
• Petition Federal Government for assistance to overcome existing insurgent actions where state & local governments are not supporting law & order under the Constitution, i.e. Petition to arrest and detain governors, mayors, judges and district attorneys for unlawful practices against the people
• Re-establish constitutional neighborhood watches, rather than community associations that are in compliance with UN Agenda 21/30
• The Silent Majority needs to demand the arrest of all UN Peacekeepers and disband existing UN property across the U.S. This property should be disbursed to American Citizens and collaborating law enforcement. i.e. military equipment, vehicles
• Utilize riot control equipment similar to the Sound Cannons and Microwave Mraps used during the Obama administration against rioters
• Demand removal of all Foreign Nationals found to be inciting anarchy, committing espionage and or collaborating with any International terrorist organizations
• Trump, win or lose, there will be hell to pay after election day! Let’s start preparing for the chaos now.
** Association of American Physicians and Surgeons – Mask Facts Study- https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
-- A properly fitted N95 will block 95% of tiny air particles down to 0.3 μm from reaching the wearer’s face. A COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) particle is 0.125 micrometers (μm); influenza virus size is 0.08 – 0.12 μm; a human hair is about 150 μm. Now do the Math
** BOYCOTT BUSINESSES THAT REQUIRE FACEMASKS ** Silent Majority Must Use This One of Many Tactics to Take Back Control of the Country.
** Is President Trump just a “Bump in the Road” Towards the Globalist’s Final Goal?
** The Silent Majority needs to overcome the Loud Minority
** Unmasking the Deep State Agenda ** OSHA CO2 Information
Video - https://www.brighteon.com/daa99ad1-ff1d-450f-ac29-98fdfb0bcbab
** NIH says that inhaling high levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) may be life-threatening due to Hypercapnia (carbon dioxide toxicity.) The core issue is that CO2 regulates the pH of the blood, too much CO2 and the blood becomes too acidic, too little and it becomes alkaline.
Tests with an OSHA approved air quality monitor, that test for oxygen levels and or hazardous gas levels, have verified that oxygen levels drop below 19.5% to about 17.5% when wearing a mask. Normal oxygen level is 20.5%. Any physical activity will make matters worse.
www.3M.com/occsafety
WARNING
These respirators help reduce exposures to certain airborne
particulates. Before use, the wearer must read and understand
the User Instructions provided as a part of the product packaging.
A written respiratory protection program must be implemented
meeting all the requirements of OSHA 1910.134 including training,
fit testing and medical evaluation. In Canada, CSA standards
Z94.4 requirements must be met and/or requirements of the
applicable jurisdiction, as appropriate. Misuse may result in
sickness or death. For proper use, see package instructions,
supervisor, or call 3M PSD Technical Service in USA
at 1-800-243-4630 and in Canada at 1-800-267-4414.
• Boycott- Globalists /Buycott Patriots; i.e. Protest - Stores, Products, Businesses supporting unlawful draconian rules on mask wearing
• Boycott all Social Media censoring/banning First Amendment Right content
• Protest unlawful State Capitals/City Councils/Boards of Supervisors/Police Departments and contest established Compulsory Rules & Regulations
• Organize & Implement coordination with county Sheriff’s for support. i.e. 1) Deputize Citizen gun owners and militia to assist with insurrections, 2) Establishing holding areas for arrested insurgents awaiting federal prosecution, 3) Training on required procedures needed to handle particular situations, 4) Coordinate with federal assistance.
• Petition Federal Government for assistance to overcome existing insurgent actions where state & local governments are not supporting law & order under the Constitution, i.e. Petition to arrest and detain governors, mayors, judges and district attorneys for unlawful practices against the people
• Re-establish constitutional neighborhood watches, rather than community associations that are in compliance with UN Agenda 21/30
• The Silent Majority needs to demand the arrest of all UN Peacekeepers and disband existing UN property across the U.S. This property should be disbursed to American Citizens and collaborating law enforcement. i.e. military equipment, vehicles
• Utilize riot control equipment similar to the Sound Cannons and Microwave Mraps used during the Obama administration against rioters
• Demand removal of all Foreign Nationals found to be inciting anarchy, committing espionage and or collaborating with any International terrorist organizations
• Trump, win or lose, there will be hell to pay after election day! Let’s start preparing for the chaos now.
** Association of American Physicians and Surgeons – Mask Facts Study- https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
-- A properly fitted N95 will block 95% of tiny air particles down to 0.3 μm from reaching the wearer’s face. A COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) particle is 0.125 micrometers (μm); influenza virus size is 0.08 – 0.12 μm; a human hair is about 150 μm. Now do the Math
** BOYCOTT BUSINESSES THAT REQUIRE FACEMASKS ** Silent Majority Must Use This One of Many Tactics to Take Back Control of the Country.
** Is President Trump just a “Bump in the Road” Towards the Globalist’s Final Goal?
** The Silent Majority needs to overcome the Loud Minority
** Unmasking the Deep State Agenda ** OSHA CO2 Information
Video - https://www.brighteon.com/daa99ad1-ff1d-450f-ac29-98fdfb0bcbab
** NIH says that inhaling high levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) may be life-threatening due to Hypercapnia (carbon dioxide toxicity.) The core issue is that CO2 regulates the pH of the blood, too much CO2 and the blood becomes too acidic, too little and it becomes alkaline.
Tests with an OSHA approved air quality monitor, that test for oxygen levels and or hazardous gas levels, have verified that oxygen levels drop below 19.5% to about 17.5% when wearing a mask. Normal oxygen level is 20.5%. Any physical activity will make matters worse.
www.3M.com/occsafety
WARNING
These respirators help reduce exposures to certain airborne
particulates. Before use, the wearer must read and understand
the User Instructions provided as a part of the product packaging.
A written respiratory protection program must be implemented
meeting all the requirements of OSHA 1910.134 including training,
fit testing and medical evaluation. In Canada, CSA standards
Z94.4 requirements must be met and/or requirements of the
applicable jurisdiction, as appropriate. Misuse may result in
sickness or death. For proper use, see package instructions,
supervisor, or call 3M PSD Technical Service in USA
at 1-800-243-4630 and in Canada at 1-800-267-4414.
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