General Flynn: ABOUT THE WAR IN UKRAINE (sub-esp)

If you want to know more about the history of Ukraine - Khazarian we strongly recommend you to watch the first 4 chapters of The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal.

The Sequel of the Fall of the Cabal. Part 1

https://www.brighteon.com/8effc3de-3984-4c3c-9059-37e913ac2759

The Sequel of the Fall of the Cabal. Part 2

https://www.brighteon.com/55abcd1d-c569-4191-8454-4af13f4e09b0

The Sequel of the Fall of the Cabal Part 3

https://www.brighteon.com/c6418273-8eb4-4211-9ca3-d08676fcf637





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Si quieres saber más sobre la historia de Ucrania - Jazariana te recomendamos encarecidamente que veas los 4 primeros capítulos de La Secuela de la Caída del Cabal.

La Secuela de la Caída del Cabal. Parte 1

https://www.brighteon.com/8effc3de-3984-4c3c-9059-37e913ac2759

La Secuela de la Caída del Cabal. Parte 2

https://www.brighteon.com/55abcd1d-c569-4191-8454-4af13f4e09b0

La Secuela de la Caída del Cabal. Parte 3

https://www.brighteon.com/c6418273-8eb4-4211-9ca3-d08676fcf637

La Secuela de la Caída del Cabal. Parte 4

https://www.brighteon.com/216f328d-d7e1-468c-b185-aa382050bce0