THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 3 (subtítulos español)

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Part 3, about the Russian Revolution, the Great Depression and WWII... all instigated by the Cabal. Through manipulating the Stock market, by pushing Cabal puppets forward , and by ruthlessly killing millions of people who stood in their way. With one goal, and one goal alone... http://www.fallcabal.com/ Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
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Parte 3 Sobre la Revolución Rusa, la Gran Depresión y la Segunda Guerra Mundial... todas instigadas por el Cabal. Manipulando el mercado de valores, empujando a las marionetas del Cabal hacia adelante, y matando despiadadamente a millones de personas que se interponían en su camino. Con un objetivo, y sólo un objetivo...