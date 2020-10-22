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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 1 (subtítulos español)
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vari3dad3s
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1930 views • October 22, 2020

La Caída del Cabal (subtítulos español):

https://www.brighteon.com/f331d0ac-7ca3-4372-a992-4564425a428a

Español:

¿Quién es el Cabal? En esta serie de 20 partes, el Cabal estará completamente expuesto. A medida que se agote el tiempo, subiremos una parte cada semana. La investigación y el guión están hechos ... para las 20 partes. Solo queda la edición. Por lo tanto, una parte por semana. Esta secuela no se trata de Q, ni de Trump. Se trata del Cabal. Te dará información que te dejará boquiabierto. Crimenes, asesinatos, blanqueo de capitales, cárteles, alta traición, todo delante de tus narices ... Conoce el Cabal. Únete a nuestro canal de Telegram (inglés-holandes) FallCabal para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas:

https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

English:

Before watching the series "The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal" it is interesting that you have seen the previous series "The Fall of the Cabal" to have a correct situation of the facts. The Fall of the Cabal (Spanish subtitles):

https://www.brighteon.com/f331d0ac-7ca3-4372-a992-4564425a428a

Who is the Cabal? In this 20 part series, the Cabal will be fully exposed. As time is running out, we will upload one part every week. Research and script are done... for all 20 parts. Only the editing is left. Therefore, one part per week. This Sequel is not about Q, nor Trump. It is about the Cabal. It will give you info that will blow you off your socks. Crime, murder, money laundering, cartels, high treason, all of which under your noise... Meet the Cabal. Next week: part 2. Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

Thank you!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BRizDPuLs8c4/




Keywords
educationdeep statehistorycabalspanishcabalahistoriafall of the cabaleducacionla caida del cabalsubtitulosla secuela
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