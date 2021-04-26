FALL OF THE CABAL - FULL- (subtítulos español)





The End of the World as we Know it – The Fall of the Cabal by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Beginning the search for the Truth, Left & Right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon… THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal.

Part 1: 0:00:00 THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM... Cosas que te hacen pensar... Hmmmm Part 2: 0:13:07 DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE Por la madriguera de conejo. Part 3: 0:28:05 THE ALIEN INVASION Invasión extrangera. Part 4: 0:44:28 CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE Amantes de niños de todo el mundo. Part 5: 1:00:43 CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA Niños, Arte y Pizza Part 6: 1:20:14 MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION La manipulación de los Medios de Comunicación. Part 7: 1:37:10 WITCHES & WARLOCKS Brujos y Brujas. Part 8: 2:00:50 BEYOND KINGS&QUEENS Más alla de Reyes y Reinas. Part 9: 2:19.52 THE DAWN OF A NEW WORLD El amanecer del Nuevo Mundo Part 10: 2:39:33 THE RETURN OF THE KING El Retorno del Rey.

Trust the Plan, WWG1WGA… Confía en el plan, WWG1WGA... (Donde vaya uno vamos todos) If you enjoyed this documentary, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ You will also find this and other documentaries translated into other languages (Russian, Italian, Spanish, French, Hebrew, German, Bulgarian, Serbian, Romanian, Portuguese, Polish, Czech, Greek, Finnish, Hungarian and Lithuanian). Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Español: El fin del mundo tal y como lo conocemos - La caída del Cabal por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Comenzando la búsqueda de la Verdad, la Izquierda y la Derecha en la política, Wikileaks, la inauguración de Donald J. Trump, y el nacimiento del fenómeno Q, ... Si te ha gustado este documental, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ También encontrará este y otros documentales traducidos en otros idiomas (ruso, italiano, español, francés, hebreo, alemán, búlgaro, serbio, rumano, portugués, polaco, checo, griego, finlandés, húngaro y lituano). Únase a nuestra plataforma FallCabal Telegram para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal



