THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 2 (subtítulos español)

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The Wrath of the Jesuit Council... From Weishaupt and the creation of the Order of the Illuminati to Napoleon and WWI.
Follow their trail of destruction in order to know whom we are dealing with.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.
Music: Alexander Nakarada.
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La ira del Consejo Jesuita... Desde Weishaupt y la creación de la Orden de los Illuminati hasta Napoleón y la Primera Guerra Mundial. Seguir su rastro de destrucción para saber con quién estamos tratando. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter.