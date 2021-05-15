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⁣Our Narrative Is Based On Truth and Makes It Hard To Fight - @OnTheFringe DanRadioStyle
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21 views • May 15, 2021
⁣Our Narrative Is Based On Truth and Makes It Hard To Fight
@OnTheFringe DanRadioStyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/Our-Narrative-Is-Based-On-Truth-and-Makes-It-Hard-To-Fight:7?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos

⁣Just because someone says something, does not necessarily mean it is true. That is the truth of where we are these days. Like any good movie or show, you have fiction and deception and you have a hero who ultimately wins. We the people are the Heroes of this story and you and I are living it. The propaganda machine is hard at work, but when you see it for what it is, it no longer has effectiveness. Hold the line and buckle up.

An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9

EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
https://www.brighteon.com/909421a5-26b6-4e83-aa44-3d622a711806
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OGxBNy
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos

FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JJgWD2
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/FEMA-EMPLOYEE-WARNS-OF-FINAL-DEPOPULATION-MOVE-COMING-SOON:f?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos

My Links:
⁣[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Keywords
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