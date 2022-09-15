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Quit Being Toxic - Removing the toxins from your life that are harming your health.
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Live With Your Brain Turned On
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29 views • September 15, 2022

Hopefully you will still want to listen to me after I talk about all the things that are in our modern diet and environment that are toxic. It is a journey. I still have progress to make, too, and I may meddle in some of your favorite foods.

Most of this podcast will be about improving your health which is very important as we navigate our current politicized medical climate.

SHOW ARCHIVES

Stop Self-Censoring with Guest John Lukach

https://www.brighteon.com/e0a88489-a456-4347-a48b-b5cdee891a37

Randy Stewart -- What is YOUR Line in the Sand?

https://www.brighteon.com/a24dad66-fdb8-48a6-b296-5bfe8cbc35d9


LISTEN LIVE:

EVERY TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON THE PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE NETWORK

1 PM Pacific - 2 PM Mountain - 3 PM Central - 4 PM Eastern - 9 PM UK

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/


Live With Your Brain Turned On Substack Articles

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/


Contact Me Randy Stewart at:

[email protected]


Links referenced in the show

James Giordano clip

https://www.brighteon.com/259b2816-6c62-4a53-95c7-09847dd5fb17


Dr. Steven Gundry Books

   The Plant Paradox

   The Longevity Paradox

The Yes/ No List

https://drgundry.com/dr-gundrys-print-friendly-yes-no-lists/

The Dr. Gundry Podcast

https://www.youtube.com/c/DrGundry/videos

Dr. Gundry Supplements

https://gundrymd.com/

Dave Asprey Books

   The Bulletproof Diet

   Head Strong

   Fast This Way

The Human Upgrade podcast (formerly Bulletproof)

https://daveasprey.com/category/podcasts/


Nutritional products for health and longevity



The Complete Bulletproof Diet & Fasting Roadmap

https://daveasprey.com/the-complete-illustrated-one-page-bulletproof-diet/


Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design
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Privacy Policy