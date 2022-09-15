Quit Being Toxic - Removing the toxins from your life that are harming your health.

Hopefully you will still want to listen to me after I talk about all the things that are in our modern diet and environment that are toxic. It is a journey. I still have progress to make, too, and I may meddle in some of your favorite foods.
Most of this podcast will be about improving your health which is very important as we navigate our current politicized medical climate.
SHOW ARCHIVES
Stop Self-Censoring with Guest John Lukach
https://www.brighteon.com/e0a88489-a456-4347-a48b-b5cdee891a37
Randy Stewart -- What is YOUR Line in the Sand?
https://www.brighteon.com/a24dad66-fdb8-48a6-b296-5bfe8cbc35d9
LISTEN LIVE:
EVERY TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON THE PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE NETWORK
1 PM Pacific - 2 PM Mountain - 3 PM Central - 4 PM Eastern - 9 PM UK
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
Live With Your Brain Turned On Substack Articles
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/
Contact Me Randy Stewart at:
Links referenced in the show
James Giordano clip
https://www.brighteon.com/259b2816-6c62-4a53-95c7-09847dd5fb17
The Plant Paradox
The Longevity Paradox
https://drgundry.com/dr-gundrys-print-friendly-yes-no-lists/
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrGundry/videos
The Bulletproof Diet
Head Strong
Fast This Way
https://daveasprey.com/category/podcasts/
Nutritional products for health and longevity
https://daveasprey.com/the-complete-illustrated-one-page-bulletproof-diet/
