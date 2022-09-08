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Live With Your Brain Turned On Podcast
Stop Self-Censoring with Guest John Lukach
Critical thinking and the renegade mind - effective actions to stop being appeasers
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 6, 2022
Join us live each week on People For People
1 PM Pacific - 2 PM Mountain - 3 PM Central - 4 PM Eastern - 9 AM in the UK
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
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RECENT PODCASTS
Randy Stewart -- What is YOUR Line in the Sand?
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How to follow and contact John Lukach
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Book:
What Now? Recovering from a Tragic Mistake
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