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Where is Your Line in the Sand?
In the name of the safety and protection of the population:
The authorities are taking away your information
The authorities are taking away your identity
The authorities are taking away your children
The authorities are taking away your livelihood
The authorities are taking away your wealth
The authorities are taking away your health
The authorities are taking away your ability to defend yourself
The authorities are taking away your freedom
The authorities are taking away your life!
Which line in the sand are you willing to choose to stand your ground and say,
Don’t you dare!!!
Please visit my substack page on critical thinking, health and worldview
*Live With Your Brain Turned On*
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/
Most recent posts that escaped are about the Pharmafia and shots and more shots called “vaccines”
*How to Sell Drugs to People Who Are Well*
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/how-to-sell-drugs-to-people-who-are
*Planet of the Apes*
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/planet-of-the-apes
Hopefully these will provide material you can distribute to wake people up and call them to action..
Email me, Randy Stewart, at:
This interview plus many others by Dr. Rima can be found on RUmble at:
Archives of the Dr. Rima Truth Reports
https://rumble.com/c/c-905913