Where is Your Line in the Sand?

In the name of the safety and protection of the population:

The authorities are taking away your information

The authorities are taking away your identity

The authorities are taking away your children

The authorities are taking away your livelihood

The authorities are taking away your wealth

The authorities are taking away your health

The authorities are taking away your ability to defend yourself

The authorities are taking away your freedom

The authorities are taking away your life!

Which line in the sand are you willing to choose to stand your ground and say,





Don’t you dare!!!



Please visit my substack page on critical thinking, health and worldview





*Live With Your Brain Turned On*

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/





Most recent posts that escaped are about the Pharmafia and shots and more shots called “vaccines”

*How to Sell Drugs to People Who Are Well*

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/how-to-sell-drugs-to-people-who-are





*Planet of the Apes*

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/planet-of-the-apes





Hopefully these will provide material you can distribute to wake people up and call them to action..

Email me, Randy Stewart, at:

[email protected]

This interview plus many others by Dr. Rima can be found on RUmble at:

Archives of the Dr. Rima Truth Reports

https://rumble.com/c/c-905913























