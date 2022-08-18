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Where is Your Line in the Sand?
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Live With Your Brain Turned On
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117 views • August 18, 2022

Where is Your Line in the Sand?

In the name of the safety and protection of the population:

The authorities are taking away your information

The authorities are taking away your identity

The authorities are taking away your children

The authorities are taking away your livelihood

The authorities are taking away your wealth

The authorities are taking away your health

The authorities are taking away your ability to defend yourself

The authorities are taking away your freedom

The authorities are taking away your life!

Which line in the sand are you willing to choose to stand your ground and say,


Don’t you dare!!!


Please visit my substack page on critical thinking, health and worldview


*Live With Your Brain Turned On*

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/


Most recent posts that escaped are about the Pharmafia and shots and more shots called “vaccines”

*How to Sell Drugs to People Who Are Well*

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/how-to-sell-drugs-to-people-who-are


*Planet of the Apes*

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/planet-of-the-apes


Hopefully these will provide material you can distribute to wake people up and call them to action..

Email me, Randy Stewart, at:

[email protected]

This interview plus many others by Dr. Rima can be found on RUmble at:

Archives of the Dr. Rima Truth Reports

https://rumble.com/c/c-905913









Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligioncritical thinking
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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