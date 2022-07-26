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TRADOC Mad Scientist 2017 Clip Neurotechnology in National Defense w/ Dr. Giordano
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Live With Your Brain Turned On
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144 views • July 26, 2022

This describes the psyop we are in. Our enemy is within the gates and even within our ranks. This professor of “bioethics” at George Washington University gave this lecture in 2017. You will realize that we are in the Matrix that he describes. The way he describes weaponizing fear through controlled point releases of a bioweapon should sound eerily familiar if you think back to the beginning of the c19 “plandemic”. When he talks about other sources of confusion he mentions a device know as The Voice of God. I have met the inventor of the “The Voice of God” technology (Woody Norris) and have experienced it. If you do not know what is happening you would swear the sound is a voice inside your head.

Watch the entire presentation at this link 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ez4m_NqSRCU 

or on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/c0dfb31b-9597-4141-95a7-fd9b8e66c9dd


Please visit my substack page on critical thinking, health and worldview

Live With Your Brain Turned On

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/

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psyoptechnocracytranshumanismlradweapons of mass disruption
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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