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CONGRESS URGING YOUTUBE TO BAN ALL TRUTHER VIDEOS (VIDEO)
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69 views • April 26, 2020
Nothing scares the Controllers more than THE TRUTH MOVEMENT. The government prevents Truth in mainstream media & public education, and now they also want to scrub the internet. TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH! The News is Fake, the War on Terror is Fake, Crisis Actors are Real, and governments LIE 100% of the time. There are only 3 ways we can get out the TRUTH to help people WAKE UP & become CONSCIOUS: Seminars (Public Speeches), Books (hard back books in libraries & Ebooks online), and the Internet (Articles, Videos, & Blogs). The government already controls ALL OTHER MEANS OF COMMUNICATION. If people DO NOT WAKE UP TO THE EVILS OF GOVERNMENT SOON, IT WILL BE TOO LATE! We truly have nothing to fear but GOVERNMENT ITSELF, it is the only thing that enslaves the world. The Illuminati wants a global government & control system so bad, they will do whatever it takes to achieve that END.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
ANYTHING THAT GOES AGAINST W.H.O. IS A VIOLATION OF YT POLICIES - YOUTUBE CEO SUSAN WOJCICKI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3e2d570b-19d1-4fdc-bcf3-06c56af606d8
FACEBOOK IS YOUR DADDY! (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a034ee92-4da1-471e-8815-495d3d895fdc
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
ANYTHING THAT GOES AGAINST W.H.O. IS A VIOLATION OF YT POLICIES - YOUTUBE CEO SUSAN WOJCICKI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3e2d570b-19d1-4fdc-bcf3-06c56af606d8
FACEBOOK IS YOUR DADDY! (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a034ee92-4da1-471e-8815-495d3d895fdc
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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