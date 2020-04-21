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ANYTHING THAT GOES AGAINST W.H.O. IS A VIOLATION OF YT POLICIES - YOUTUBE CEO SUSAN WOJCICKI (VIDEO)
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54 views • April 21, 2020
The CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki has stated on Communist News Network (CNN) that any Truther videos that goes against WHO, or other "Authoritative Sources" & "Reliable Sources" (aka Government's Official Story & Propaganda) will result in banning & removal of that YouTube Channel. I guess Ms. Wojcicki is still COMPLETELY UNCONSCIOUS to anything Truthful right now, she is definitely "DRINKING THE KOOL-AID". She is calling Truthers the Conspiracy Theorists instead of the government itself. The TRUTH is problematic to government disinformation, thus TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH. I guess she is "clueless" that ALL Conspiracy Theories (which are Official Propaganda & Disinformation) ALWAYS comes from the 4 Sources of Disinformation. It is so sad that EVERYTHING WE HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN, but that is the REAL TRUTH. Numerous Medical Doctors have been posting lots of videos telling people that COVID-19 information being pushed by the Government & Mainstream Media (MSM) is FALSE INFORMATION. ALL Truthers need to leave YouTube and set-up on Bitchute, Brighteon, and LBRY. TV. There is NO CENSORSHIP on these 3 Video Channels. YouTube has been PURGED OF TRUTHER INFORMATION since about 2016. YouTube use to be the best video upload channel on the internet, then Masonic Google purchased it in 2006, and it has been going downhill every since. Nowadays it is the WORSE VIDEO UPLOAD CHANNEL since their delete & ban policy for anything to do with TRUTH!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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