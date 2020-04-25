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FACEBOOK IS YOUR DADDY! (COMEDY VIDEO)
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48 views • April 25, 2020
TRUTH always makes the best comedy. Thank you to Darrin McBreen for putting out such a hilarious video. Please DON'T STAY UNCONSCIOUS, start doing your own research, if you aren't doing so already. The 4 Sources of Disinformation are the ONLY Conspiracy Theorists on earth: Governments, Mainstream Media, Matrix Sciences & Religions! The worst Social Media & Video Upload sites that are fighting against THE TRUTH MOVEMENT with everything they have is FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, GOOGLE, and TWITTER. You need to be leaving these government controlled propaganda sites and moving to MEWE, BITCHUTE, BRIGHTEON, and LBRY.TV where FREEDOM OF SPEECH, CRITICAL THINKING, DOING YOUR OWN RESEARCH, & TRUTH are still REAL THINGS. Even if you call yourself a Truther, if you aren't well aware of this reality by now, I hate to offend your Cognitive Dissonance, but you are still UNCONSCIOUS.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
ANYTHING THAT GOES AGAINST W.H.O. IS A VIOLATION OF YT POLICIES - YOUTUBE CEO SUSAN WOJCICKI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3e2d570b-19d1-4fdc-bcf3-06c56af606d8
Darrin McBreen on Banned.Video
https://banned.video/channel/darrin-mcbreen
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
ANYTHING THAT GOES AGAINST W.H.O. IS A VIOLATION OF YT POLICIES - YOUTUBE CEO SUSAN WOJCICKI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3e2d570b-19d1-4fdc-bcf3-06c56af606d8
Darrin McBreen on Banned.Video
https://banned.video/channel/darrin-mcbreen
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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