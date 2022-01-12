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Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Trailer) [12.01.2022]
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163 views • January 12, 2022
The Real PlanDemic - Save The Children
Links for verification under all my videos.
YT link: https://youtu.be/RkNYel8lHb0
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
https://www.brighteon.com/31d56629-aec6-4860-bbd9-af39fb0d04b1
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1091
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
https://www.brighteon.com/bb4c3393-5b20-4053-86f0-e976cb0db702
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1093
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
https://www.brighteon.com/e208a0f7-a118-4f05-8b64-56ca14b91763
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1111
Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Part 4 - Cannibalism) [11.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJfTMZiXJRMs/
https://www.brighteon.com/7ae2e8da-ce5d-467f-97be-6443611ed0dd
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1123
Kim Osnøl: Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
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[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
Links for verification under all my videos.
YT link: https://youtu.be/RkNYel8lHb0
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
https://www.brighteon.com/31d56629-aec6-4860-bbd9-af39fb0d04b1
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1091
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
https://www.brighteon.com/bb4c3393-5b20-4053-86f0-e976cb0db702
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1093
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
https://www.brighteon.com/e208a0f7-a118-4f05-8b64-56ca14b91763
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1111
Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Part 4 - Cannibalism) [11.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJfTMZiXJRMs/
https://www.brighteon.com/7ae2e8da-ce5d-467f-97be-6443611ed0dd
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1123
Kim Osnøl: Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
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