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THE ULTIMATE RED PILL (FÜHRER'S GREATEST SPEECHES WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES) [2019] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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199 views • November 03, 2020
Most of you will find TRUTH hard to comprehend since EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BE DESIGN! Actually listen to his "REAL SPEECHES" for yourself, read the "REAL" English subtitles, see how the German people loved him and thrived under his leadership, once he was able to take back control of Germany's Banking System away from the Rothschilds and got rid of loan interest/usury. The Jewish Cabal writes and re-writes history to suit their occult (aka hidden) New World Order takeover agenda. Adolf Hitler was one of the world's most beloved world leaders, but history has trashed him because he took on the Rothschilds, the Jewish Cabal, and their World Banks with Debt Enslaving Usury. The USA, UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have now all been conquered by the Communist Jewish Cabal. Since 1913 the Federal Reserve now prints the money in the USA while other world banks do the same outside the USA. Also since 1913 the Internal Revenue Service taxes the American people into oblivion. The USA supposedly fought the American Revolution against Great Britain because of a 2 1/2% tax that King George III was charging the Colonists on tea imports, but today America taxes most of their citizen slaves for more than 50% of their income. The world governments all need more Adolf Hitlers, but none are to be found nowadays. Will the New World Order win? The Jewish Cabal thinks so, and in fact they plan to have it totally completed by 2025, so stand by for what is coming, because it does not appear that enough people are Waking Up to prevent it.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0b4c0a90-e6f7-436f-8152-b88450c2206e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0b4c0a90-e6f7-436f-8152-b88450c2206e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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