What is Quantum Clearing? - Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations Ep. 1

Quantum Clearing - Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations Ep. 1Quantum Muscle TestingTreasures of Glory offers a resource for the body, which includes quantum muscle testing. Watch to see what resources for the spirit, soul and body are now available at treasuresofglory.comFor free resources and the store, please visit:To schedule a Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation, please visit:Contact Rivkah atContact Rivkah atwww.treasuresofglory.com/contact/Related VideosTreasured Wellness 365 Consultations - Intro Ep. 1Quantum Clearing - Rivkah's Testimonial TW365 Ep. 2Quantum Muscle Testing Ingestants, Nutrient Levels and Supplements - TW365 Ep. 3Quantum Muscle Testing Contactants – TW365 Ep. 4Quantum Muscle Testing Inhalants – TW365 Ep. 6Morgellons, Hydrogel Nanotech, Carbon Nanotech: A Case Study in Identifying the Tech and Quantum Clearing – TW365 Ep. 9Quantum Clearing & Immunity – TW365 Ep. 10Benefits of Ivermectin – TW365 Ep. 13Graphene Oxide, Toxins, & Covid Jabs – TW365 Ep. 14Graphene Oxide, Magnetofection, & SPIONS – TW365 Ep. 15 (Deleted From YouTube)3 Reasons the [DS] Use @borted Fet@l Cell Lines for Covid J@bs TW365 Ep. 18/PT Ep. 48GO, 5G, and the IoT – TW365 Ep. 19Black Goo vs. Graphene Oxide – TW365 Ep. 20/PT Ep. 49Trauma-Based Mind Control, SRA, & the Human Spirit – TW365 Ep. 21/PT Ep. 50Shocking! Weaponized mRNA Found in Non-Jabbed Clients TW365 Episode 22Your Pet & Quantum Clearing – TW365 Ep. 23A Covid Test Kit, mRNA, AI, & Black Goo – TW365 Ep. 24Are Monoclonal Antibodies an Ethical & Safe Alternative to the Jab? – TW365 Ep. 25/PT Ep.516 Reasons When Cold & Flu Symptoms Are Not Virus Related – TW365 Ep. 26Disclaimer: Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. Anything said in this video, on the website or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical or mental professional.