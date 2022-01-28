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Quantum Clearing and Immunity - Episode 10 TW365
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81 views • January 28, 2022
Quantum Clearing and Immunity – Episode 10 TW365
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Contact Rivkah at
www.treasuresofglory.com/contact/
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Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Contact Rivkah at
www.treasuresofglory.com/contact/
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Giving
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/
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Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/playlist/treasured-wellness-365-6112ba125534cd2f97b49131
Bit Chute - Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/
Gab TV – Channel https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory
Rumble – Channel https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory
Gab Social https://gab.com/TreasuredWellness365
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tw365
Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
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