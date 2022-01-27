Quantum Muscle Testing - Product Testing Contactants - TW365 Ep. 4

Quantum Muscle Testing - Product Testing Contactants - TW365 Ep. 4Types of Products/Supplementsare Recommended for Testing:1. Ingestants - Products that you take by mouth or put in your mouthVitamins, herbs, protein drinks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, dental floss, etc.2. Contactants - Products that come in contact with your skin:Shampoo, deodorant, lotion, dish soap, hand soap, laundry detergent, feminine products, household cleaners, etc.3. Inhalants - Products that you breathe into your body:Air fresheners, candles, essential oils, perfumes, etc.Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations - SchedulerContact Rivkah atwww.treasuresofglory.com/contact/Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations - Intro Ep. 1Quantum Clearing - Rivkah's Testimonial TW365 Ep. 2Muscle Testing Ingestants, Nutrient Levels and Supplements - TW365 Ep. 3Treasures of Glory LLCStore:Disclaimer: Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. Anything said in this video, on the website or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical or mental professional.