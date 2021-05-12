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Montage of people who have died after getting vaxxed
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207 views • May 12, 2021
Mind blowing how people keep lining up for this shit.
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know | Marian Tupy - Jordan B Peterson Podcast S4 E18
This refutes pretty much every bullshit weapon the DeepState will try to use against us. Helps to knmow its bullshit
https://youtu.be/VIANLddo-ec
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1236869969379749888?referrer=shane_st_pierre
A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operation
https://www.brighteon.com/613931c0-01c7-4adb-9cc5-010f6af4dfdb
Killing The Mockingbird - A quick explanation for the newly awakened
https://www.brighteon.com/fb43291c-d16c-4408-b6be-688a94ff64cb
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.brighteon.com/5279cbaf-d4a9-47ca-a1b7-ea061bb866cd
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know | Marian Tupy - Jordan B Peterson Podcast S4 E18
This refutes pretty much every bullshit weapon the DeepState will try to use against us. Helps to knmow its bullshit
https://youtu.be/VIANLddo-ec
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1236869969379749888?referrer=shane_st_pierre
A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operation
https://www.brighteon.com/613931c0-01c7-4adb-9cc5-010f6af4dfdb
Killing The Mockingbird - A quick explanation for the newly awakened
https://www.brighteon.com/fb43291c-d16c-4408-b6be-688a94ff64cb
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.brighteon.com/5279cbaf-d4a9-47ca-a1b7-ea061bb866cd
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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