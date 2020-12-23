Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10

MIRRORED from Perspectives on the PandemicPerspectives on the Pandemic interviewed Dr. Judy Mikovits on April 16th, 2020, and again on May 15th.In her second interview, she was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.We have divided the two conversations into three parts, the first two focusing on Dr. Mikovits, and the third on Mr. Kennedy.This is part one.00:38-Getting to know the real Dr. Judy Mikovits and the Semmelweis effect08:38-Dr. Mikovits’ background15:10-What does “gain-of-function” mean?16:48-What’s the problem with gain-of-function in virology?19:32-How are vaccines manufactured?21:57-What is a retrovirus?23:58-Explaining xenotransplantation and zoonosis26:42-Publishing Dr. Mikovits’ findings in the Journal of Science in 200937:03-What if retroviruses are being spread through vaccines?45:48-Are biosafety labs taking enough precautions?47:24-The different xenotransfers49:52-Why are retroviruses so dangerous?52:28-On the virology of the current coronavirus55:03-Can we be immune to COVID-19?58:00-Dr. Mikovits on shelter-in-place orders59:13-The truth about asymptomatic carriers01:01:54-Is wearing a mask dangerous?01:03:50-Can wearing a mask actually make us sicker?WATCH ALL 3 PARTS :Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12