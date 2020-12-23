© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
276 views • December 23, 2020
MIRRORED from Perspectives on the Pandemic
Perspectives on the Pandemic interviewed Dr. Judy Mikovits on April 16th, 2020, and again on May 15th.
In her second interview, she was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
We have divided the two conversations into three parts, the first two focusing on Dr. Mikovits, and the third on Mr. Kennedy.
This is part three.
00:20-Dissecting the term “biologics”
03:10-But what about after-market testing?
05:46-What is the VICA, and what is vaccine court?
09:42-Vaccines for infants
16:42-Are RNA virus vaccines actually effective?
19:24-The money and politics behind VICA
21:23-Whistleblowing on vaccines
29:03-Are scientific journals now controlled by Big Pharma?
32:29-What is Dr. Fauci’s role in all of this?
40:03-What is Bill Gates’ role in all of this?
47:03-The tetanus toxoid in Kenya
55:00-On a vaccine for COVID-19
59:24-The history of SARS vaccines
1:00:24-Why has this pandemic become a political issue?
WATCH ALL 3 PARTS :
Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10
https://www.brighteon.com/736b5061-3d9a-4422-8d19-e1adad16498c
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11
https://www.brighteon.com/669cacf1-ed98-4765-bcfb-a5d79b4eefc1
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12
https://www.brighteon.com/058a6bb8-6349-46e2-a32e-40cb03375371
Perspectives on the Pandemic interviewed Dr. Judy Mikovits on April 16th, 2020, and again on May 15th.
In her second interview, she was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
We have divided the two conversations into three parts, the first two focusing on Dr. Mikovits, and the third on Mr. Kennedy.
This is part three.
00:20-Dissecting the term “biologics”
03:10-But what about after-market testing?
05:46-What is the VICA, and what is vaccine court?
09:42-Vaccines for infants
16:42-Are RNA virus vaccines actually effective?
19:24-The money and politics behind VICA
21:23-Whistleblowing on vaccines
29:03-Are scientific journals now controlled by Big Pharma?
32:29-What is Dr. Fauci’s role in all of this?
40:03-What is Bill Gates’ role in all of this?
47:03-The tetanus toxoid in Kenya
55:00-On a vaccine for COVID-19
59:24-The history of SARS vaccines
1:00:24-Why has this pandemic become a political issue?
WATCH ALL 3 PARTS :
Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10
https://www.brighteon.com/736b5061-3d9a-4422-8d19-e1adad16498c
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11
https://www.brighteon.com/669cacf1-ed98-4765-bcfb-a5d79b4eefc1
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12
https://www.brighteon.com/058a6bb8-6349-46e2-a32e-40cb03375371
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.