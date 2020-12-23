Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12

MIRRORED from Perspectives on the PandemicPerspectives on the Pandemic interviewed Dr. Judy Mikovits on April 16th, 2020, and again on May 15th.In her second interview, she was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.We have divided the two conversations into three parts, the first two focusing on Dr. Mikovits, and the third on Mr. Kennedy.This is part three.00:20-Dissecting the term “biologics”03:10-But what about after-market testing?05:46-What is the VICA, and what is vaccine court?09:42-Vaccines for infants16:42-Are RNA virus vaccines actually effective?19:24-The money and politics behind VICA21:23-Whistleblowing on vaccines29:03-Are scientific journals now controlled by Big Pharma?32:29-What is Dr. Fauci’s role in all of this?40:03-What is Bill Gates’ role in all of this?47:03-The tetanus toxoid in Kenya55:00-On a vaccine for COVID-1959:24-The history of SARS vaccines1:00:24-Why has this pandemic become a political issue?WATCH ALL 3 PARTS :Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12