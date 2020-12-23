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Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11
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232 views • December 23, 2020
MIRRORED from Perspectives on the Pandemic
Perspectives on the Pandemic interviewed Dr. Judy Mikovits on April 16th, 2020, and again on May 15th.
In her second interview, she was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
We have divided the two conversations into three parts, the first two focusing on Dr. Mikovits, and the third on Mr. Kennedy.
This is part two.
00:39-Where did COVID-19 come from?
07:07-Dr. Mikovits’ research on Ebola
10:43-Microbes at the beach
12:29-What is a microbial sequence?
143:54-On Dr. Mikovits’ book, Plague of Corruption
15:51-What’s up with COVID-19 talking heads like Redfield, Birx, and Fauci?
19:26-The Vaccine Injury Compensation Act
24:32-Dr. Fauci & AIDS
26:59-The connection between the flu vaccine and COVID-19
28:48-Setting the record straight on Dr. Mikovits
35:19-How are Dr. Mikovits and Dr. Fauci connected?
44:45-The wide scale discreditation of Dr. Mikovits
52:38-Who is Ian Lipkin?
01:06:55-How has Dr. Mikovits been affected by these accusations?
WATCH ALL 3 PARTS :
Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10
https://www.brighteon.com/736b5061-3d9a-4422-8d19-e1adad16498c
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11
https://www.brighteon.com/669cacf1-ed98-4765-bcfb-a5d79b4eefc1
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12
https://www.brighteon.com/058a6bb8-6349-46e2-a32e-40cb03375371
Perspectives on the Pandemic interviewed Dr. Judy Mikovits on April 16th, 2020, and again on May 15th.
In her second interview, she was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
We have divided the two conversations into three parts, the first two focusing on Dr. Mikovits, and the third on Mr. Kennedy.
This is part two.
00:39-Where did COVID-19 come from?
07:07-Dr. Mikovits’ research on Ebola
10:43-Microbes at the beach
12:29-What is a microbial sequence?
143:54-On Dr. Mikovits’ book, Plague of Corruption
15:51-What’s up with COVID-19 talking heads like Redfield, Birx, and Fauci?
19:26-The Vaccine Injury Compensation Act
24:32-Dr. Fauci & AIDS
26:59-The connection between the flu vaccine and COVID-19
28:48-Setting the record straight on Dr. Mikovits
35:19-How are Dr. Mikovits and Dr. Fauci connected?
44:45-The wide scale discreditation of Dr. Mikovits
52:38-Who is Ian Lipkin?
01:06:55-How has Dr. Mikovits been affected by these accusations?
WATCH ALL 3 PARTS :
Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10
https://www.brighteon.com/736b5061-3d9a-4422-8d19-e1adad16498c
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11
https://www.brighteon.com/669cacf1-ed98-4765-bcfb-a5d79b4eefc1
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12
https://www.brighteon.com/058a6bb8-6349-46e2-a32e-40cb03375371
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