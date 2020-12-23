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Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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232 views • December 23, 2020
MIRRORED from Perspectives on the Pandemic

Perspectives on the Pandemic interviewed Dr. Judy Mikovits on April 16th, 2020, and again on May 15th.

In her second interview, she was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

We have divided the two conversations into three parts, the first two focusing on Dr. Mikovits, and the third on Mr. Kennedy.

This is part two.

00:39-Where did COVID-19 come from?

07:07-Dr. Mikovits’ research on Ebola

10:43-Microbes at the beach

12:29-What is a microbial sequence?

143:54-On Dr. Mikovits’ book, Plague of Corruption

15:51-What’s up with COVID-19 talking heads like Redfield, Birx, and Fauci?

19:26-The Vaccine Injury Compensation Act

24:32-Dr. Fauci & AIDS

26:59-The connection between the flu vaccine and COVID-19

28:48-Setting the record straight on Dr. Mikovits

35:19-How are Dr. Mikovits and Dr. Fauci connected?

44:45-The wide scale discreditation of Dr. Mikovits

52:38-Who is Ian Lipkin?

01:06:55-How has Dr. Mikovits been affected by these accusations?

WATCH ALL 3 PARTS :

Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10
https://www.brighteon.com/736b5061-3d9a-4422-8d19-e1adad16498c
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11
https://www.brighteon.com/669cacf1-ed98-4765-bcfb-a5d79b4eefc1
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12
https://www.brighteon.com/058a6bb8-6349-46e2-a32e-40cb03375371
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liesjudy mikovitsrobert kennedy jrtruth exposedcovid 19
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