Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11

MIRRORED from Perspectives on the PandemicPerspectives on the Pandemic interviewed Dr. Judy Mikovits on April 16th, 2020, and again on May 15th.In her second interview, she was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.We have divided the two conversations into three parts, the first two focusing on Dr. Mikovits, and the third on Mr. Kennedy.This is part two.00:39-Where did COVID-19 come from?07:07-Dr. Mikovits’ research on Ebola10:43-Microbes at the beach12:29-What is a microbial sequence?143:54-On Dr. Mikovits’ book, Plague of Corruption15:51-What’s up with COVID-19 talking heads like Redfield, Birx, and Fauci?19:26-The Vaccine Injury Compensation Act24:32-Dr. Fauci & AIDS26:59-The connection between the flu vaccine and COVID-1928:48-Setting the record straight on Dr. Mikovits35:19-How are Dr. Mikovits and Dr. Fauci connected?44:45-The wide scale discreditation of Dr. Mikovits52:38-Who is Ian Lipkin?01:06:55-How has Dr. Mikovits been affected by these accusations?WATCH ALL 3 PARTS :Perspectives On the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (1 of 3) | Episode #10Perspectives on the Pandemic | Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. (2 of 3) | Episode #11Perspectives on the Pandemic | Robert Kennedy Jr. & Judy Mikovits (3 of 3) | Episode #12