DR BRYAN ARDIS PLUS JEFF AND LUCY EXPLAIN REMDESAVERE IS A KILLER GOF DRUG! AND TACCOS - THE GENOCIDE EXPRESS - ALL ABOARD?

DR BRYAN ARDIS - ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME -FACT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103

UNEXPECTED DEATH OR DIED SUDDENLY OR EVEN UNTIMELY DEATH ,THANK DONALD TRUMP THE FARTHER OF THIS "VACCINE" MURDERER! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CCh17WhV0NKA/



THEY ARE BURNING THE GRAIN IN UKRAINE - TO USHER IN BILL GATES MONSANTO GM CROPS WHERE THE FARMER HAS TO BUY EVERY YEAR, DONT BE DECEIVED - https://www.brighteon.com/dff080ca-d7af-4eab-ac4f-06fa19cad324



BREAKING!!!!! STOP EVERYTHING BOOM!!! - MONKEYPOX IS PART OF FAUCIS AND RALPH BARAK GENOCIDAL GAIN OF FUNCTION DE-POP WEAPONS - PUT A APB OUT ON THESE MASS MURDERERS - https://www.holistichealthonline.info/monkeypox-gain-of-function/



NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/

2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673

Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/

Judicial Watch re James Leduc /Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/ National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf

TREASON! - https://www.brighteon.com/cddd3ef7-5eee-4c27-b52d-c933cedb574a

ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME! AND HE IS SO RIGHT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103RON DEATH SANTOS IS A LYING MURDERING BASTARD - A ZIO WANABEE ASS LICKER - https://www.bitchute.com/video/V9mJzYxrEguh/





