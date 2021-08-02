70 COPS EXPOSE COVID CORRUPTION! PATRIOTS ENACT MAGNA CARTA!

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Australia Police Chokes Woman For Not Wearing Mask
https://www.brighteon.com/2ebac05a-c97b-4b5b-a710-c5c0c2e13468
NSW, AUSTRALIA POLICE NAZI GESTAPO TERRORIST .
https://www.brighteon.com/e55494cc-d85b-45b8-b784-13f1854d0c62
Australian Federal Police Tests (AFP) - How to Pass
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Mv7Nd-KrcQ
AFP Channel Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga_3uAlCQ4I
AFP:
https://www.youtube.com/user/AustFederalPolice
AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ADMITS COVID19 'VACCINE' IS A POISON - LINK IN DESCRIPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qzwqIu2GP21K/
IF PEOPLE GET JABBED AFTER WATCHING THIS THEY ARE BEYOND SAVING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlBKUM3IAm6a/
Common Law Courts Explained
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o199gxk1Asc
AFP: Australian Federal Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHVWzAwbjbs&;list=PLAC8AC347D8C244AA
Federal Police raid home of intelligence officer in Canberra | Nine News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdXlgRiraSM
Police In Australia Have Become Whistleblowers Against Their Government, They Are Charging Their Government With Crimes Against Humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/4e157fd2-83a9-480a-8296-098cb394518c
Hateful 8 Image
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hAMy8rAwmd2G/
VICTORIAN PREMIER FACES COMPLAINT IN INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/goQU0FMVVgvn/