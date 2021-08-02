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70 COPS EXPOSE COVID CORRUPTION! PATRIOTS ENACT MAGNA CARTA!
The Statistical Giants
The Statistical Giants
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60 views • August 02, 2021
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Australia Police Chokes Woman For Not Wearing Mask
https://www.brighteon.com/2ebac05a-c97b-4b5b-a710-c5c0c2e13468

NSW, AUSTRALIA POLICE NAZI GESTAPO TERRORIST .
https://www.brighteon.com/e55494cc-d85b-45b8-b784-13f1854d0c62

Australian Federal Police Tests (AFP) - How to Pass
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Mv7Nd-KrcQ

AFP Channel Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga_3uAlCQ4I

AFP:
https://www.youtube.com/user/AustFederalPolice

AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ADMITS COVID19 'VACCINE' IS A POISON - LINK IN DESCRIPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qzwqIu2GP21K/

IF PEOPLE GET JABBED AFTER WATCHING THIS THEY ARE BEYOND SAVING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlBKUM3IAm6a/

Common Law Courts Explained
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o199gxk1Asc

AFP: Australian Federal Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHVWzAwbjbs&;list=PLAC8AC347D8C244AA

Federal Police raid home of intelligence officer in Canberra | Nine News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdXlgRiraSM

Police In Australia Have Become Whistleblowers Against Their Government, They Are Charging Their Government With Crimes Against Humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/4e157fd2-83a9-480a-8296-098cb394518c

Hateful 8 Image
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hAMy8rAwmd2G/

VICTORIAN PREMIER FACES COMPLAINT IN INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/goQU0FMVVgvn/
Keywords
patriotscrimes against humanitycovid corruption
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy