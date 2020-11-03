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Police In Australia Have Become Whistleblowers Against Their Government, They Are Charging Their Government With Crimes Against Humanity
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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22121 views • November 03, 2020
POLICE IN AUSTRALIA HAVE BECOME WHISTLEBLOWERS AGAINST THEIR GOVERNMENT, THEY ARE CHARGING THEIR GOVERNMENT WITH CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY AND UNLAWFUL ORDERS AND DIRECTIVES BEING GIVEN TO THEM AGAINST THEIR WILL AND OATH

70 Australian police officer whistleblowers lift the lid on the Covid scam

Live at Police Headquarters at 313 Spencer Street Melbourne at DOCKLANDS reporting THEFT of Rain-making Control Act 1967 archives ; PLUS RECRUIT VIC POLICE to join the 70 NSW whistleblowers cops called COPS FOR COVID TRUTH ; plus report Conspiracy admitted by Federal Health Minister that the government is lying about flu stats and failing to do the required surveillance of flu viruses 🦠
- here is the link to the SIX PAGE WHISTLEBLOWER letter from Nsw cops https://12224e9c-a5fa-4daf-962b-f9379e0c0efa.filesusr.com... or the full website link - https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth/the-project"
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpolicepatriotwhopandemicaustralialabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionwhistleblowersbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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