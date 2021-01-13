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NSW, AUSTRALIA POLICE NAZI GESTAPO TERRORIST .
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332 views • January 13, 2021
My own personal experience today KNOW YOUR RIGHTS !!! DO NOT LET THEM BE STRIPPED AWAY FROM US ITS FOR OUR OWN SAFETY!!! PLEASE ARM YOURSELF WITH THE KNOWLEDGE TO BE ABLE TO FIGHT ALL THIS DIGESTING, UNLAWFUL BEHAVIOR
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