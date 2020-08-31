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Australia Police Chokes Woman For Not Wearing Mask
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120 views • August 31, 2020
Mirror:
Solihin Millin
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4rEJ2Q8sB0pxhyx36zD9aw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHBWbPTAVrA
Police: Chris Scott of Melbourne Police Force
Partner: Maddie, Maddy
Know Your Rights:
Magna Carta Common Law
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_XxMQYt8m0
Solihin Millin
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4rEJ2Q8sB0pxhyx36zD9aw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHBWbPTAVrA
Police: Chris Scott of Melbourne Police Force
Partner: Maddie, Maddy
Know Your Rights:
Magna Carta Common Law
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_XxMQYt8m0
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