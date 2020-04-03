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Cures and Energy that Destroy Business Models
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17 views • April 03, 2020
Free Energy Video that Google won't allow you to see
https://www.brighteon.com/ed38b9cc-7e30-4d9b-84fc-c30634b6ba9f
Conquering Covid-19 Dr. Dan Lee Dimke
https://www.brighteon.com/05e8cd3a-fb71-456e-8098-3d5d4a7ad0ee
WHO https://www.brighteon.com/84c950ad-dd9e-4182-9de9-e6f7c6e6d88b
Tents https://www.brighteon.com/44053d25-3f45-4db3-bd47-8315f3756333
Nikola Tesla
https://www.brighteon.com/9107d4fc-9d48-4404-884b-4e0f4af91969
https://www.brighteon.com/125ae0b9-99a0-4483-a651-1bf81082e087
Check out https://stoplookthink.com/ ... just be discerning!!
Here is where I can upload videos that YouTube censors.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bestsmallcountry
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar's channel https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Audience Suggestions
David Steele (same message) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lo7SwSg_me4
Battery (9v) v 5g https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIM6c4Ik4lA
Richard Hall https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwCjFkhLbdpsu1xUDm7oGA
Previous Videos
It's NOT "Climate Change" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spHfFDpSSYo
False Flag to frame Iran https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOCHHpcUjd8
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg
A call for an uprising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltmBNiNr8ww
Robert Carter Cook "Common Sense Renewed" (Georgia Guidestones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQbXvb0EaUM
News from http://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/view
https://www.brighteon.com/ed38b9cc-7e30-4d9b-84fc-c30634b6ba9f
Conquering Covid-19 Dr. Dan Lee Dimke
https://www.brighteon.com/05e8cd3a-fb71-456e-8098-3d5d4a7ad0ee
WHO https://www.brighteon.com/84c950ad-dd9e-4182-9de9-e6f7c6e6d88b
Tents https://www.brighteon.com/44053d25-3f45-4db3-bd47-8315f3756333
Nikola Tesla
https://www.brighteon.com/9107d4fc-9d48-4404-884b-4e0f4af91969
https://www.brighteon.com/125ae0b9-99a0-4483-a651-1bf81082e087
Check out https://stoplookthink.com/ ... just be discerning!!
Here is where I can upload videos that YouTube censors.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bestsmallcountry
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar's channel https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Audience Suggestions
David Steele (same message) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lo7SwSg_me4
Battery (9v) v 5g https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIM6c4Ik4lA
Richard Hall https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwCjFkhLbdpsu1xUDm7oGA
Previous Videos
It's NOT "Climate Change" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spHfFDpSSYo
False Flag to frame Iran https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOCHHpcUjd8
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg
A call for an uprising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltmBNiNr8ww
Robert Carter Cook "Common Sense Renewed" (Georgia Guidestones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQbXvb0EaUM
News from http://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/view
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