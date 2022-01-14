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CRASH! ANOTHER PILOT VAXXIDENT! - A VAXXED PILOT COMES DOWN ON THE TRAIN TRACKS AND RESCUED BEFORE THE TRAIN WIPES THE BIRD OUT! - ALL VACCINATED NOW MUST BE GROUNDED TO PREVENT DEATH AND CATASTROPHE
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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154 views • January 14, 2022
CRASH! ANOTHER VAXXIDENT - PILOT COMES DOWN ON THE TRAIN TRACKS

Fauci's death funnel, proof: Fauci funded, continues to fund Gain-of-function research - https://www.brighteon.com/272ea8be-e705-4776-85e0-e8be1af43d29

EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54

VACCINEE AUTOPSIES: KILLER LYMPHOCYTES INVADE VITAL ORGANS, DRS SUCHARIT BHAKDI & MICHAEL PALMER - https://www.brighteon.com/8e1fc6fa-3992-4d20-9cdf-fbd7de9288f0

EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb

BOMBSHELL METHODICAL DECEPTION 9/11 -- Rebekah Roth. - https://www.brighteon.com/24f33e4c-fba6-4ac8-bd1f-06d47afdfb10

YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
Vaccine induced heart attacks spreading to the UN-VACCINATED due to Spike Protein SHEDDING... - https://www.brighteon.com/2f73de6e-80ba-4c58-8dfd-08bac350e707

The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon - https://www.brighteon.com/12005ee6-2992-4831-b2ef-fb152cdae6a6

ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH ‼️ THE DEATH CULT: HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT🧐 LISTEN AND LEARN - https://www.brighteon.com/5bb259bd-fd58-408e-9f62-cc983bfa2a5e

German Doctors Discover Foreign Objects in Vaccines and Blood of The Vaccinated - https://www.brighteon.com/ca523bf6-bcff-4ad2-93bf-bd609b913894

Robin Monotti Graziadei Questions Human Rights Violations At The UK National Commission For UNESCO - https://www.brighteon.com/9b2ad1f7-6185-47ac-a400-e10467f7f74c

Vaccines and boosters destroy the immune system. - https://www.brighteon.com/8ffcd97c-e3e8-4e6e-a881-3c4fb1e7e873

Spanish Flu Bolshevik Revolution HISTORY REPEATING?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d579b69-e476-4582-9def-87e928a2258d

COVID-19 Vaccines in South Africa - https://www.brighteon.com/e33323d1-f5e4-43fb-a039-f4ab2f289545

J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/

Morphic Resonance: Spanish POLICE SPEAK Truth To Power ‼️ -https://www.brighteon.com/881918bb-c6f4-45ad-a8cb-781edf474466
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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