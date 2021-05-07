What happens when you speak against BigPharma and Vaccines⁣When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledgeTHE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.It's not a medicine - It's a killer.Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserableRecent Important UpdatesDR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***Paraphrased notes for Q&A-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.________________A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operationKilling The Mockingbird - A quick explanation for the newly awakenedA Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminalAn excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know | Marian Tupy - Jordan B Peterson Podcast S4 E18This refutes pretty much every bullshit weapon the DeepState will try to use against us. Helps to knmow its bullshitOverwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crimeREQUIRED VEIWINGSuper Important to see how every aspect of the pandemc was invented, tested, and lied about during the this pivotal event.Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide⁣Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide.it was the practice run. Same Agenda. Set the whole stage for this 'covid bullshit' [worldwide takeover enslavement of humanity]. Without it they could not have possibly placed us in this predicament. Also where they INVENTED all the medical fallacies they are using to strangle the world. [Viruses, contagions, pandemics, epidemics, lockdowns, vaccines and worldwide pandemics] That's why I said its important.1 The "Spanish Influenza" was 100% caused by the fancy new serum they the elite decided to inject into returning soldiers and then the rest of the population. Ostensibly out of boredom and desire to see what happens2 The injected people got sick and either died, or didn't die. The ones who didn't die and were resilient to the 'serum' were blamed for 'spreading' dangerous infections to other people. The viral contagion myth is born.3 The leadership closed stores, schools and businesses, said everyone needed to wear masks as dangerous spreaders of disease, and stay in their homes or be arrested. he Lockdown myth was born, though never called that.4 People wised up to the fact that only those injected with the serum ever got the 'virus' or died. People stopped taking the serum.5 Said Serum shipped to all other third world countries like none of steps 1-4 happened and the entire scenario played out again in several countries, then the world. Dangerous worldwide pandemic myth born.6 The Medical Establishment was then instructed to ignore the "Koch Postulates", and using this "outbreak" as the shining example, instruct everyone to fear dangerous contagious viruses. The vaccine myth was born.This whole event has nearly been forgotten and the only way we know any of this is through resilient people who took the risk to docu