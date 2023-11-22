Are They Trying To Destroy America?

If You Were Trying To Destroy This Place On Purpose — What Would You Do Different?





Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 22 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3x8ef7-another-sign-that-its-getting-bad-enough-ep.-2136-11222023.html

