Are They Trying To Destroy America?
Son of the Republic
If You Were Trying To Destroy This Place On Purpose — What Would You Do Different?


Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 22 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3x8ef7-another-sign-that-its-getting-bad-enough-ep.-2136-11222023.html

