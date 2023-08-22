Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

Revelation Of The Method
* Even if you believe that’s Joe Biden — not an actor/body double performing scripted lines — he had to know this would become a sound bite: “Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on. Name me one!”
* What is he really saying?
* Can the [Bidan] regime’s actions be explained away as error, failure or incompetence?
* Are their actions better explained as malevolent, successful plots?
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
* The war is real.
* The enemy is demonic; and evil has a signature.
