Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent
Son of the Republic
Revelation Of The Method

* Even if you believe that’s Joe Biden — not an actor/body double performing scripted lines — he had to know this would become a sound bite: “Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on. Name me one!”

* What is he really saying?

* Can the [Bidan] regime’s actions be explained away as error, failure or incompetence?

* Are their actions better explained as malevolent, successful plots?

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.

* The war is real.

* The enemy is demonic; and evil has a signature.

