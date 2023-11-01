What Would You Do Different?

If you were trying to destroy America, tacitly but efficiently, would you do anything differently than [Bidan] is doing now?
Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 1 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3t19ks-elon-musks-bombshell-revelation-ep.-2122-11012023.html
