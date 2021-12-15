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HAARP WEATHER MODIFICATION STATION - TAKEN DOWN!
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3096 views • December 15, 2021
5G IS LINKED TO COVID ILNESS SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/23f2ea06-3c89-4970-abb3-2147290a0e7f
IDENTIFICATION OF OBJECTS WITH GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/
THE LYING JEWS CONTROL EVERYTHING FROM BANKS TO WARS - PHARMACIST BUSTED - https://www.brighteon.com/e381a2fa-c568-4f02-8892-e7a915a6af33
3 year old dies day after jab - https://www.brighteon.com/166d79ca-c590-47bf-b526-95dcca1e9fc9
36 hours after the covid shot - https://www.brighteon.com/c9e92a72-9023-48f4-876e-6f7d51a0d646
10 year old dies after jab - https://www.brighteon.com/e9252bc3-102b-428d-b49d-7d6462585c8b
1 JAB = 40 TRILLION MESSENGER MRNA MOLECULES 75% TRAVELS TO BLOOD DESTRUCTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/eUZlhMkYG1R7/
2012 OLYMPICS WE WARNED YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/15530849-267f-44b3-a9ed-607a0afef773
SATANIC ILUMINATI - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BV7cuiGpSz1t/
IDENTIFICATION OF OBJECTS WITH GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/
THE LYING JEWS CONTROL EVERYTHING FROM BANKS TO WARS - PHARMACIST BUSTED - https://www.brighteon.com/e381a2fa-c568-4f02-8892-e7a915a6af33
3 year old dies day after jab - https://www.brighteon.com/166d79ca-c590-47bf-b526-95dcca1e9fc9
36 hours after the covid shot - https://www.brighteon.com/c9e92a72-9023-48f4-876e-6f7d51a0d646
10 year old dies after jab - https://www.brighteon.com/e9252bc3-102b-428d-b49d-7d6462585c8b
1 JAB = 40 TRILLION MESSENGER MRNA MOLECULES 75% TRAVELS TO BLOOD DESTRUCTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/eUZlhMkYG1R7/
2012 OLYMPICS WE WARNED YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/15530849-267f-44b3-a9ed-607a0afef773
SATANIC ILUMINATI - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BV7cuiGpSz1t/
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