10 year old girl Lupita Canchola killed by VAXX induced HEART ATTACK

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Con el dolor más grande de nuestras almas les pedimos de su ayuda para los servicios funerarios de nuestra niña Lupita que fue llamada por nuestro padre Dios la noche de 4 de Diciembre .Nuestra niña facellio por cause de un ataque al corazón fulminante a solo 10 años de edad así que fue algo inesperado. Les pedimos ayuda para darle su descanso como ella merece les damos las gracias por su cooperación y que dios los bendiga
Familia
Canchola Hernández
Hello Family and friends,
With the greatest pain of our souls we ask for your help for the funeral services of our little girl Lupita who was called by our father God on the night of December 4th. Our little girl facellio because of a sudden heart attack just 10 years old. old so it was something unexpected. We ask for your help to give her rest as she deserves, we thank you for your cooperation and may God bless you.
Family
Canchola Hernandez"
SOURCES:
1. https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayuda-para-los-servicios-de-lupita-canchola
2. https://richmondstandard.com/richmond/2021/12/10/community-mourns-sudden-passing-of-10-year-old-girl/
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