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Mr. Mike Adams, this is not the Mark of the Beast!
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403 views • September 15, 2020
Mr. Mike Adams, I watched your video:
BEG GOD to forgive America and save us from the sins of our nation
https://www.brighteon.com/1ebe15e6-21f7-4924-bba9-b017bba0b49c
Everything that you said was perfect until you briefly spoke about
the Mark of the Beast. Almost at the end of your Message you stated:
"We can't accept the mark of the beast and have a Cryptocurrency
government run, Orwellian, surveilled money system and think that
you are rich now, because you are collecting money that is embedded
in your wrist or your forehead."
Unfortunately without conducting an in depth-Study of what is actually
written in the Book of Revelation, you repeated a toxic interpretation
of the Mark of the Beast that was concocted by the false Prophets of
Apostasy.
Understanding that you have innocently repeated what is commonly believed
about the Mark of the Beast, I therefore suggest that you consult your
Bible to establish the Truth. I also invite you to read this Study I have
been posting on Brighteon about the Mark of the Beast, it is pasted below:
Revelation 19:20
And the beast was taken, and with him the FALSE PROPHET that wrought
MIRACLES before him, with which he DECEIVED them that had received the
mark of the beast, and them that WORSHIPPED his image. These both were
cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.
Capital letters were used in the above verse to emphasize the words:
"FALSE PROPHET", "MIRACLES", "DECEIVED" and "WORSHIPPED". Basically the
message the Holy Spirit is conveying in the Book of Revelation is quite clear:
those who have received the Mark of the Beast were deceived by the false prophet
working miracles, to worship the beast under the cover of a conterfeit religious
Cult presented as the worship of God.
In regards to the buy and sell aspect of the Mark of the Beast, the Apostle Peter
unveiled for the Church, that Christianity will have False Teachers making
"Merchandise" of deceived devotees.
2 Peter 2:
1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be
false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even
denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.
2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth
shall be evil spoken of.
3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words MAKE MERCHANDISE OF YOU:
whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth
not.
The Gospel of Matthew described the buy and sell of Oil (symbolizing Anointing),
a commerce of spiritual Nature, involving the Foolish Virgins and greedy religious
Leaders. Matthew reported in the Parable of the ten virgins, that the wise told
the foolish ones to go to those that sell and buy for yourselves.
Matthew 25:
8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are
gone out.
9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and
you: but go ye rather to them that SELL, and BUY for yourselves.
10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready
went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.
The Mark of the Beast is a spiritual Mark, with a False Prophet who got rich
fleecing the Sheep, deceiving them with lying Signs and Wonders and causing
them to be anointed with the Spirit of the Devil.
Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the False Prophet come to your Church?
Today you will have the Opportunity to see and hear a famous False Prophet in
action, imparting the Devil's Anointing to a Christian Congregation. While
deceiving a multitude of Believers and pretending to speak in Tongues, in the
video this well known TV "Evangelist" very clearly said 3 Times:
"Take the Mark of the Beast."
Play this YouTube Video starting at at the time Frame 8:35 up to 10:22, see it
with your own eyes and hear it with your own ears:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhdYAXxPsCA
Several biblical Studies have already been posted on Brighteon, covering every
single detail concerning the Mark of the Beast. Know the Truth, don't be deceived,
don't take the Mark of the Beast, take the time to read and share:
You were marked in him with a seal
https://www.brighteon.com/e5109860-c06f-474c-bc57-2ff1fb9ae031
Computer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/8cdda8b9-d6fc-4b50-9b01-1960fbfef6ec
666, Buy and Sell, the Number of Solomon
https://www.brighteon.com/3e58f093-10d3-4c2a-b677-8bceaa90866f
Counting the Number of the Beast 666 (Revelation 13:16)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c07e73e-906f-4560-8cdf-374ed79fcc91
He hath avenged the blood of his servants at her hand (Revelation 19:2)
https://www.brighteon.com/961872d5-a46b-453b-bd5a-1559667b3832
Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
BEG GOD to forgive America and save us from the sins of our nation
https://www.brighteon.com/1ebe15e6-21f7-4924-bba9-b017bba0b49c
Everything that you said was perfect until you briefly spoke about
the Mark of the Beast. Almost at the end of your Message you stated:
"We can't accept the mark of the beast and have a Cryptocurrency
government run, Orwellian, surveilled money system and think that
you are rich now, because you are collecting money that is embedded
in your wrist or your forehead."
Unfortunately without conducting an in depth-Study of what is actually
written in the Book of Revelation, you repeated a toxic interpretation
of the Mark of the Beast that was concocted by the false Prophets of
Apostasy.
Understanding that you have innocently repeated what is commonly believed
about the Mark of the Beast, I therefore suggest that you consult your
Bible to establish the Truth. I also invite you to read this Study I have
been posting on Brighteon about the Mark of the Beast, it is pasted below:
Revelation 19:20
And the beast was taken, and with him the FALSE PROPHET that wrought
MIRACLES before him, with which he DECEIVED them that had received the
mark of the beast, and them that WORSHIPPED his image. These both were
cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.
Capital letters were used in the above verse to emphasize the words:
"FALSE PROPHET", "MIRACLES", "DECEIVED" and "WORSHIPPED". Basically the
message the Holy Spirit is conveying in the Book of Revelation is quite clear:
those who have received the Mark of the Beast were deceived by the false prophet
working miracles, to worship the beast under the cover of a conterfeit religious
Cult presented as the worship of God.
In regards to the buy and sell aspect of the Mark of the Beast, the Apostle Peter
unveiled for the Church, that Christianity will have False Teachers making
"Merchandise" of deceived devotees.
2 Peter 2:
1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be
false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even
denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.
2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth
shall be evil spoken of.
3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words MAKE MERCHANDISE OF YOU:
whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth
not.
The Gospel of Matthew described the buy and sell of Oil (symbolizing Anointing),
a commerce of spiritual Nature, involving the Foolish Virgins and greedy religious
Leaders. Matthew reported in the Parable of the ten virgins, that the wise told
the foolish ones to go to those that sell and buy for yourselves.
Matthew 25:
8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are
gone out.
9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and
you: but go ye rather to them that SELL, and BUY for yourselves.
10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready
went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.
The Mark of the Beast is a spiritual Mark, with a False Prophet who got rich
fleecing the Sheep, deceiving them with lying Signs and Wonders and causing
them to be anointed with the Spirit of the Devil.
Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the False Prophet come to your Church?
Today you will have the Opportunity to see and hear a famous False Prophet in
action, imparting the Devil's Anointing to a Christian Congregation. While
deceiving a multitude of Believers and pretending to speak in Tongues, in the
video this well known TV "Evangelist" very clearly said 3 Times:
"Take the Mark of the Beast."
Play this YouTube Video starting at at the time Frame 8:35 up to 10:22, see it
with your own eyes and hear it with your own ears:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhdYAXxPsCA
Several biblical Studies have already been posted on Brighteon, covering every
single detail concerning the Mark of the Beast. Know the Truth, don't be deceived,
don't take the Mark of the Beast, take the time to read and share:
You were marked in him with a seal
https://www.brighteon.com/e5109860-c06f-474c-bc57-2ff1fb9ae031
Computer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/8cdda8b9-d6fc-4b50-9b01-1960fbfef6ec
666, Buy and Sell, the Number of Solomon
https://www.brighteon.com/3e58f093-10d3-4c2a-b677-8bceaa90866f
Counting the Number of the Beast 666 (Revelation 13:16)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c07e73e-906f-4560-8cdf-374ed79fcc91
He hath avenged the blood of his servants at her hand (Revelation 19:2)
https://www.brighteon.com/961872d5-a46b-453b-bd5a-1559667b3832
Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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