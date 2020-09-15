Mr. Mike Adams, this is not the Mark of the Beast!

Mr. Mike Adams, I watched your video:BEG GOD to forgive America and save us from the sins of our nationEverything that you said was perfect until you briefly spoke aboutthe Mark of the Beast. Almost at the end of your Message you stated:"We can't accept the mark of the beast and have a Cryptocurrencygovernment run, Orwellian, surveilled money system and think thatyou are rich now, because you are collecting money that is embeddedin your wrist or your forehead."Unfortunately without conducting an in depth-Study of what is actuallywritten in the Book of Revelation, you repeated a toxic interpretationof the Mark of the Beast that was concocted by the false Prophets ofApostasy.Understanding that you have innocently repeated what is commonly believedabout the Mark of the Beast, I therefore suggest that you consult yourBible to establish the Truth. I also invite you to read this Study I havebeen posting on Brighteon about the Mark of the Beast, it is pasted below:Revelation 19:20And the beast was taken, and with him the FALSE PROPHET that wroughtMIRACLES before him, with which he DECEIVED them that had received themark of the beast, and them that WORSHIPPED his image. These both werecast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.Capital letters were used in the above verse to emphasize the words:"FALSE PROPHET", "MIRACLES", "DECEIVED" and "WORSHIPPED". Basically themessage the Holy Spirit is conveying in the Book of Revelation is quite clear:those who have received the Mark of the Beast were deceived by the false prophetworking miracles, to worship the beast under the cover of a conterfeit religiousCult presented as the worship of God.In regards to the buy and sell aspect of the Mark of the Beast, the Apostle Peterunveiled for the Church, that Christianity will have False Teachers making"Merchandise" of deceived devotees.2 Peter 2:1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall befalse teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, evendenying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truthshall be evil spoken of.3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words MAKE MERCHANDISE OF YOU:whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumberethnot.The Gospel of Matthew described the buy and sell of Oil (symbolizing Anointing),a commerce of spiritual Nature, involving the Foolish Virgins and greedy religiousLeaders. Matthew reported in the Parable of the ten virgins, that the wise toldthe foolish ones to go to those that sell and buy for yourselves.Matthew 25:8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps aregone out.9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us andyou: but go ye rather to them that SELL, and BUY for yourselves.10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were readywent in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.The Mark of the Beast is a spiritual Mark, with a False Prophet who got richfleecing the Sheep, deceiving them with lying Signs and Wonders and causingthem to be anointed with the Spirit of the Devil.Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the False Prophet come to your Church?Today you will have the Opportunity to see and hear a famous False Prophet inaction, imparting the Devil's Anointing to a Christian Congregation. Whiledeceiving a multitude of Believers and pretending to speak in Tongues, in thevideo this well known TV "Evangelist" very clearly said 3 Times:"Take the Mark of the Beast."Play this YouTube Video starting at at the time Frame 8:35 up to 10:22, see itwith your own eyes and hear it with your own ears:Several biblical Studies have already been posted on Brighteon, covering everysingle detail concerning the Mark of the Beast. Know the Truth, don't be deceived,don't take the Mark of the Beast, take the time to read and share:You were marked in him with a sealComputer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast666, Buy and Sell, the Number of SolomonCounting the Number of the Beast 666 (Revelation 13:16)He hath avenged the blood of his servants at her hand (Revelation 19:2)Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: