Iron Mountain -- Blueprint For Tyranny -- THE Classic in its Field

This is the DVD that started it all!! This documentary by Stewart Best is considered the CLASSIC IN ITS FIELD.

This DVD documentary takes you step-by-step through the highlights of the Iron Mountain Report and proves that it is being carried out.

This is a MUST-WATCH video in order to understand what is happening in the world TODAY; and, to understand the madness that is taking over the world and America TODAY.

More importantly, you can KNOW the NEAR future of America and plan accordingly.

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[*** Permission Was Granted by the Publisher to Upload this Copyrighted Video ***]

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FULL DVD DESCRIPTION FROM THE AUTHOR/PUBLISHER:





This is a two and a half hour documentary on the 1966 Iron Mountain Report, requested by John F. Kennedy’s administration. This explosive document caused a great stir around the world.

It is the agenda of the elite on the methodology of a complete takeover of the United States and the world, via the introduction of Alternatives to War. Iron Mountain suggested such world wide threats as Gross Pollution, UFO’s and the rise of the United Nations with an all powerful Police Force.

This DVD documentary takes you step by step through the highlights of the Iron Mountain Report and proves that it is being carried out. Former President Obama’s NATIONAL HEALTH CARE PROGRAM that was pushed through Congress is right out of IRON MOUNTAIN.

Few people realize how important the Iron Mountain Report actually is!! This DVD is fully documented with official documents, laws and maps, etc.

This is the DVD that started it all!!

This documentary is considered the CLASSIC IN ITS FIELD.





— Stewart Best





Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com/





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940





_______________________Links to the Complete Iron Mountain Series:





1. Iron Mountain – Blueprint for Tyranny

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hKmA639kB6eA/





2. Iron Mountain II — Part 1 of 3 — Follow-up to THE Classic in its Field

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1rFisU10oVNj/





3. Iron Mountain II — Part 2 of 3 — Follow-up to THE Classic in its Field

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vL3t0JWxKgHQ/





4. Iron Mountain II — Part 3 of 3 — Follow-up to THE Classic in its Field

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bAUIF6SfMid3/





5. Iron Mountain III — The Update

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DbuClq2iBCjI/





_____________________Christians: Be Sure You Are Saved And Not Just Think You Are:





False Salvation — Is it Possible?





Download Stewart Best's most-helpful guide to the narrow way and true, Biblical salvation:





NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com





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Reader Reviews:





“It is the best book I have ever been reading outside of the word of God itself.”





“Holy Spirit inspired and written.”





“This is the greatest book, aside from the Bible, I have and probably will ever read. It is a true Godsend. I believe it was divinely inspired by God. It brings so much clarity to the Bible and confirmed a lot of things I believed to be true.”