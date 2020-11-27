Iron Mountain II — Part 1 of 3 — Follow-up to THE Classic in its Field

This is Part 1 of 3 parts of the FOLLOW-UP documentary to THE classic video in its field: "Iron Mountain – Blueprint for Tyranny" [Links to the complete Iron Mountain video series below].Iron Mountain II (Parts 1-3): This three-part documentary deeply probes the key aspects of the Iron Mountain Report in much more depth, and ties it directly to the movement towards Global Government via the United Nations and an elite ruling body of “Rich Men”. It was written up in the Wall Street Journal.This documentary also ties the report to the Bible prophecies of the rise of the Antichrist to see if there is a match. This DVD has been sold all over the world, and has brought entire churches to deep repentance. This 3-part set covers the International Banking Cartel of Deut. 28, the Fed, CFR, the UN, MJTF Police, Federalization of Police Forces, Concentration Camps, Detention Centers, The UFO mystery, Project Red Light, Tesserea, Mosaic, Public Law 87-297, Blood Games, Pollution Scam, Black Helicopters, The Rio Earth Summit, Agenda 21, and much, much more.It is all happening right under the noses of the American people and they have no knowledge of what is really happening to them. Obama and the “progressives” (communists), are rapidly bringing the agenda of Iron Mountain to a conclusion – and by the time the American people wake up, it will be too late to save the United States as we have known it. —Stewart Best [LightGateBlogger.com | YT Channel: angelfall923]_______________________Links to Complete Iron Mountain Series:1. Iron Mountain – Blueprint for Tyranny2. Iron Mountain II — Part 1 of 3 — Follow-up to THE Classic in its Field3. Iron Mountain II — Part 2 of 3 — Follow-up to THE Classic in its Field4. Iron Mountain II — Part 3 of 3 — Follow-up to THE Classic in its Field5. Iron Mountain III — The Update_____________________Christians: Be Sure You Are Saved And Not Just Think You Are:False Salvation — Is It Possible?It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter. (Prov 25:2)For More Information, Download and Prove Out While You Can (Try to Prove it WRONG):"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."