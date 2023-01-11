Create New Account
273) 6G - Corpo humano usado como bateria
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 18 hours ago |

Créditos a The David Knight Show, Janeiro 07, 2023:6G: Humans are Antenna & Power Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WoBhtAjJcE0C/ 


Mais vídeos sobre o 6G:

271) Activação remota por campo eléctrico (luminoso ou microondas): https://www.brighteon.com/78b32009-6650-460e-95df-6e94f54ab5b0

268) Activação zumbi por luz LED azul e ultravioleta: https://www.brighteon.com/3ceac54d-6212-4b95-bd10-9c43cf86be83

231) 6G - Além 100 GHz: https://www.brighteon.com/ca54fc8a-4f53-4f6e-ae9d-f0262dc8c159

208) Resumo: 5G, 6G, nanotecnologia e bluetooth: https://www.brighteon.com/1b58cf48-3400-477f-af0a-d105d85518c0

169) Rede Intracorporal – Nano-Redes Electromagnéticas 6G (banda TeraHertz): https://www.brighteon.com/19015266-2c7d-4509-bb9e-e0b7ad07fb0e

127) Confissão pública do crime 5G/6G: https://www.brighteon.com/1bfb6bcc-7b7b-4c6e-8fd0-af27d836de62

50) Dr Pierre Gilbert (1995): tecnologia 5G/6G e vacinas paramagnéticas: https://www.brighteon.com/336bef6d-bb41-414c-9f96-473fdf87a


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@electrosmogportugal ou https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA

Keywords
5g6gledbateriavigilanciaantena

