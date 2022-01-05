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169) Rede Intracorporal – Nano-Redes Electromagnéticas 6G (banda TeraHertz)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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40 views • January 05, 2022

Seguindo a linha de investigação que liga a banda de 26 GHz do espectro 5G à capacidade de multiplicação do grafeno, La Quinta Columna encontrou novos artigos científicos que acrescentam o factor da microtecnologia e da nanotecnologia a ser inoculada que serve o 6G (0,1-10 THz) para funcionar como uma nano-rede intracorporal e de controlo e monitorização remota. Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/terahertz.html Jan. 5, 2022 | Electromagnetic Nanonetworks in the TeraHertz band: https://rumble.com/vrylrj-electromagnetic-nanonetworks-in-the-terahertz-band.html Original: DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 223 | Janeiro 5, 2022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA223-:4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 222) RESUMO: fenómeno MAC e Rede intracorporal de nanocomunicações: https://www.brighteon.com/465fd8d8-4ff4-48eb-965a-9a7291d9070b - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2013) | Fundamentals of Electromagnetic Nanonetworks in the Terahertz Band : https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269853754_Fundamentals_of_Electromagnetic_Nanonetworks_in_the_Terahertz_Band | https://www.nowpublishers.com/article/Details/NET-045 (2020) Intra-body communication (IBC) | Sintec Project | H2020: https://www.sintec-project.eu/ Jan 6, 2021 | Nano-antenas, nano-routers, nano-tubos de carbono, auto-montagem, nano-redes no corpo humano são a verdade incómoda que querem ocultar: https://corona2inspect.blogspot.com/2022/01/vuelven-censurar-c0r0n2inspect.html Outros vídeo recomendados: 127) Confissão pública do crime 5G/6G: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=40 152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=57 157) Vacinados com endereço MAC (microchipados): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=62 161) CORONA: sistema de COordenação e ROteamento para NAno-redes: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=66 166) 5G , grafeno e frequencia 26 GHz: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=70 Ver também vídeos: 145, 148, 149, 153, 154, 155, 160, 164, 167, 168, 172, 173.


May 31, 2022 | Performance Evaluation of Magnetic Resonance Coupling Method for Intra-Body Network (IBNet) : https://www.embs.org/featured-articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/

5 November 2015 | Magnetic human body communication | Semantic Scholar : https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Magnetic-human-body-communication-Park-Mercier/378fc03f36b7a0011ebfdfaf556197c59ceaada7

9 October 2012 | A Finite-Element Simulation of Galvanic Coupling Intra-Body Communication Based on the Whole Human Body : https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/12/10/13567


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emf5gelectromagnetictelecom6gehsburnoutterahertznano-redeintracorporal
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