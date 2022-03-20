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208) Resumo: 5G, 6G, nanotecnologia e bluetooth
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59 views • March 20, 2022
Créditos para tradução e legendagem Canal Ovelha_negra: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ovelha_negra/
Mar 19, 2022 | 5G e a sopa: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JTrcwcI5tcxl/
5G capaz de ser a versão remota deste tipo de neuro-modulação:
Neuromodulação do sistema nervoso vegetativo: https://nesa.world/
Canal NesaWorld: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmQt9UA06fM926QukrAkBA
Maio 22, 2022 | Descripción de la Neuromodulación No Invasiva NESA®. Teoría fisiológica (4 min) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0BZZ6BPb0
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Mar 19, 2022 | 5G e a sopa: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JTrcwcI5tcxl/
5G capaz de ser a versão remota deste tipo de neuro-modulação:
Neuromodulação do sistema nervoso vegetativo: https://nesa.world/
Canal NesaWorld: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmQt9UA06fM926QukrAkBA
Maio 22, 2022 | Descripción de la Neuromodulación No Invasiva NESA®. Teoría fisiológica (4 min) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0BZZ6BPb0
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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